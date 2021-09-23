No. 4 Rockbridge County (2-1) at Fort Defiance (0-4)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Rockbridge County 15, Fort Defiance 0 (Feb. 26, 2021 in Lexington)
Fort Defiance last week: Broadway 42, Fort Defiance 8
Rockbridge County last week: Rockbridge County 47, Staunton 8
Notes: Fort Defiance has lost eight in a row and 12 of its last 14. ... Indians running back Riley Miller had eight carries for 100 yards and a touchdown in last week's 42-8 loss to Broadway. ... Fort quarterback Trey Miller, a freshman, completed 2-of-10 passes for 18 yards and had 11 carries for 28 yards in the loss. ... Fort running backs Bradley Hebb and William Brooks added seven carries for 84 yards against the Gobblers. ... The Indians are giving up 43.5 points per game this season. ... Fort has lost seven in a row to Rockbridge County and 12 of its last 13. ... The Wildcats have had four consecutive winning seasons. ... RCHS quarterback Miller Jay is 38-of-74 passing for 525 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. ... Wildcats running back Seamus Looney leads the team with 31 carries for 152 yards and a score. ... The Rockbridge County offensive line has allowed just one sack this season. ... The Wildcats are averaging just 96.7 rushing yards per contest. ... Rockbridge County receiver Turner Cook leads the Valley District with 14 catches for 267 yards and five touchdowns.
Prediction: Rockbridge County 49, Fort Defiance 13
