No. 4 Turner Ashby (1-1) at Monticello (0-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 56, Monticello 25 (Sept. 13, 2019 in Charlottesville)
Monticello last week: Wilson Memorial 39, Monticello 7
Turner Ashby last week: Brookville 50, Turner Ashby 0
Notes: Monticello is in its second season under coach Matthew Hicks and coming off a 4-2 campaign in the spring. ... The Mustangs have lost both games by a combined score of 92-20 this season. ... Monticello committed three turnovers in a 39-7 loss to Wilson Memorial last week. ... The Mustangs were 0-for-13 on third-down conversions and 1-for-5 on fourth-down attempts in the loss. ... Logan Clark led Monticello with 91 yards rushing on nine carries and the lone score in Week 2. ... Turner Ashby has won its past two in a row against Monticello after dropping the first seven in the series. ... Last week's 50-0 loss to Brookville was the most lopsided loss for the Knights since a 62-6 rout at the hands of Jefferson Forest in 2014. ... TA only had one player with above 10 rushing yards in the loss to the Bees. ... Knights running back/defensive back Jalin Quintanilla is expected to play after suffering an injury against Brookville. ... Turner Ashby has won four in a row over teams from the Jefferson District.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 42, Monticello 7
