No. 4 Turner Ashby (4-2) at Spotswood (1-5)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 14, Spotswood 6 (Feb. 24, 2021 in Bridgewater)
Spotswood last week: Rockbridge County 47, Spotswood 36
Turner Ashby last week: Turner Ashby 27, Broadway 21 (2OT)
Notes: Spotswood has lost 11 of its last 13 overall. ... The Trailblazers are giving up 45.2 points per game in their five losses. ... Spotswood has won five of its last six against Turner Ashby. ... Trailblazers running back Tre Holsapple leads the Valley District with 119 carries for 854 yards and eight touchdowns. ... SHS running backs D.C. Lubin and Noah Burtner have combined for 581 yards and 11 scores. ... Burtner also leads the Trailblazers with 43 tackles on defense. ... Turner Ashby quarterback Cole Hoover is 33-of-63 passing for 457 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. ... Knights running back Sam Shickel leads the team with 516 rushing yards and five touchdowns. ... Jalin Quintanilla, Dylan Eppard and Hoover all have at least 110 rushing yards and two scores for TA. ... The Knights are converting on 78 percent of fourth downs this season. ... Eppard and Addison Simmons have combined for 81 tackles at the linebacker position for Turner Ashby. ... Shickel has two interceptions as a defense back for the Knights.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 35, Spotswood 19
