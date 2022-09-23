No. 5 Luray (3-0) at Skyline (2-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Luray 45, Skyline 27 (Sept. 24, 2021 in Luray)
Skyline last week: John Handley 28, Skyline 14
Luray last week: Luray 35, Page County 12
Notes: Skyline jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead over unbeaten John Handley last week before giving up 28 unanswered points. ... The Hawks were flagged 10 times for 95 yards, including a pair of unsportsmanlike penalties last week. ... Skyline quarterback Aiden Vaught had 36 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown last week. ... Out of 310 total yards of offense last week for the Hawks, 257 came on the ground. ... Luray is off to a 3-0 start for the eighth time in 10 seasons. ... Bulldogs running back Brady Jenkins had 15 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown in last week's win over Page County. ... Luray quarterback Ryder Liscomb had seven carries for 51 yards last week. ... The Bulldogs are averaging over 350 rushing yards per game.
Prediction: Luray 28, Skyline 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.