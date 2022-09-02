No. 5 Turner Ashby (1-0) at Brookville (1-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Brookville 50, Turner Ashby 0 (Sept. 2, 2021 in Bridgewater)
Brookville last week: Brookville 35, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 27
Turner Ashby last week: Turner Ashby 30, Fort Defiance 16
Notes: Brookville has won seven in a row over Turner Ashby. ... The Bees jumped out to a 21-point lead and held on late in last week's season-opening victory over Patrick Henry-Roanoke. ... Brookville is coming off a trip to the Region 3C championship game a year ago. ... The Bees came into Bridgewater and posted a 50-0 shutout of the Knights a year ago. ... Turner Ashby running back Beau Baylor had 27 carries for 177 yards and three touchdowns in last week's win over Fort Defiance. ... The Knights are seeking their first win over Brookville since 2005. ... TA receiver Micah Matthews, a Division I baseball commit, had six catches for 57 yards in last week's win. ... Knights quarterback Micah Shank had 212 total yards of offense in the Week 1 victory.
Prediction: Brookville 38, Turner Ashby 24
