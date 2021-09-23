No. 5 Wilson Memorial (2-0) at Spotswood (1-2)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Spotswood 49, Wilson Memorial 18 (Sept. 27, 2019 in Penn Laird)
Spotswood last week: Spotswood 23, Charlottesville 7
Wilson Memorial last week: Wilson Memorial 41, Waynesboro 18
Notes: Spotswood runs a two-quarterback system with Elliott Brown and Camden Langridge splitting duties under center. ... The two have combined to go 18-of-37 passing for 233 yards and three interceptions. ... Trailblazers running back Tre Holsapple has 46 carries for 282 yards and two touchdowns and also has a pair of receptions for 70 yards. ... Spotswood running back D.C. Lubin has 33 carries for 176 yards and three scores. ... The Trailblazers have forced six turnovers in three games this season. ... Spotswood linebacker Noah Burtner leads the team with 19 tackles. ... Wilson Memorial running back Noah Campbell leads the team with 21 carries for 324 yards and five touchdowns. ... Green Hornets running back Skyler Whiting has 28 carries for 187 yards and three scores. ... WMHS quarterback Aiden Podgorski has 134 total yards and two touchdowns this season. ... Ryan Mundle leads the Green Hornets on defense with 19 tackles, including six tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. ... Wilson Memorial has forced eight turnovers in its first two games. ... The Green Hornets are giving up 12.5 points per game this season.
Prediction: Wilson Memorial 28, Spotswood 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.