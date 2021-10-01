No. 6 Broadway (3-1) at Central (4-1)
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Last Meeting: Central 41, Broadway 0 (Sept. 13, 2019 in Woodstock)
Central last week: Win by forfeit over Mountain View
Broadway last week: Bye week
Notes: Central is giving up 13.5 points per game this season. ... Falcons running back isaiah Dyer has 73 carries for 374 yards and six scores. ... Central quarterback Ashton Baker has 514 total yards and five touchdowns. ... The trio of Caleb Daugherty, Jacob Walters and Ben Walters leads the Falcons with 20 receptions and five total scores. ... Tyler Forbes leads the Central defense with 32 total tackles. ... Bryant Kile and Christian Nicklow lead the Broadway defense with 16.5 tackles apiece. ... Coy Thompson has a pair of interceptions for the Gobblers. ... BHS quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller has 596 total yards and five touchdowns. ... Gobblers running back Cameron Showalter leads the Valley District with 86 carries for 556 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Brade Smith leads Broadway with 14 catches for 106 yards.
Prediction: Central 21, Broadway 17
