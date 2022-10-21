No. 6 Turner Ashby (5-2) at Harrisonburg (0-7)
Monday, 6 p.m.
Last Meeting: Harrisonburg 40, Turner Ashby 21 (Oct. 22, 2021 in Bridgewater)
Harrisonburg last week: Broadway 20, Harrisonburg 6
Turner Ashby last week: Turner Ashby 35, Spotswood 28
Notes: Harrisonburg has won six of the last eight against Turner Ashby. ... The Blue Streaks are off to their worst start in program history. ... HHS quarterback JJ Engle has 703 all-purpose yards and four scores this season. ... Manny Norris leads the Blue Streaks with 65 tackles, including four for a loss. ... TA quarterback Micah Shank has 1,462 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns. ... Beau Baylor leads the Knights with 98 carries for 558 yards and eight scores. ... Micah Matthews leads TA and the Valley District with 40 receptions for 484 yards and three scores. ... Joey Amlacher has eight catches for 230 yards and a trio of touchdowns for the Knights.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 38, Harrisonburg 10
