No. 7 Broadway (3-2) at No. 4 Turner Ashby (3-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 35, Broadway 7 (Oct. 11, 2019 in Bridgewater)
Turner Ashby last week: Bye week
Broadway last week: Central 26, Broadway 13
Notes: These two teams have played 60 previous times, but did not play during the 2021 condensed spring season. ... Turner Ashby has won five of the previous seven games against Broadway. ... Knights quarterback Cole Hoover (397 total yards, two touchdowns) played quarterback for the Gobblers as a sophomore in 2019. ... Turner Ashby running back Sam Shickel has 59 carries for 444 yards and five touchdowns. ... Knights linebackers Dylan Eppard, Addison Simmons, Beau Baylor and Micah Shank have combined for 95 tackles this season. ... Turner Ashby has forced eight turnovers on defense and has five total sacks. ... Broadway is giving up just 6.8 points per game in its three wins this season. ... The Gobblers have nine total sacks this season. ... Broadway linebacker Christian Nicklow leads the team with 30 tackles, including five for a loss. ... Gobblers quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller has 774 total yards and six touchdowns. ... Broadway running back Cameron Showalter has 104 carries for 645 yards and seven scores. ... Six different players have at least three receptions this season for the Gobblers.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 24, Broadway 21
