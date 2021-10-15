No. 7 Broadway (3-3)
at Harrisonburg (3-3)7 p.m.Last Meeting: Harrisonburg 21, Broadway 14 (March 30, 2021 in Broadway)
Harrisonburg last week: Bye week
Broadway last week: Turner Ashby 27, Broadway 21 (2OT)
Notes: Harrisonburg has won six in a row over Broadway and seven of the last eight. ... The Blue Streaks are coming off a bye, but posted a 16-0 shutout of Staunton the week before. ... Harrisonburg quarterback Keenan Glago has 622 total yards and four touchdowns this season. ... Blue Streaks running back Aaron McAfee Jr. had 96 carries for 437 yards and two scores. ... The HHS receiving trio of Kris Walker, JJ Engle and Xavier Williams have combined for 21 catches for 317 yards and two scores. ... Alex Spitler leads the Blue Streaks with 50 tackles and a pair of sacks this season. ... Broadway is averaging 282 total yards and 21 points per game this season. ... Gobblers running back Cameron Showalter has 127 carries for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns. ... Broadway quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller has 803 total yards and six scores. ... Brade Smith leads the Gobblers with 17 receptions for 153 yards. ... Linebacker Christian Nicklow leads Broadway with 38 tackles. ... Defensive backs Ben Hutcheson and Coy Thompson have combined for five interceptions for the Gobblers.
Prediction: Broadway 28, Harrisonburg 27
