No. 7 Buffalo Gap (1-0) at Luray (1-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Luray 13, Buffalo Gap 12 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Swoope)
Luray last week: Luray 48, Rock Ridge 14
Buffalo Gap last week: Buffalo Gap 35, James River 7
Notes: Luray has won three of its last four against Buffalo Gap. ... The Bulldogs piled up 514 rushing yards in last week's 48-14 win over Rock Ridge. ... Luray running back Brady Jenkins led the team with 11 carries for 162 yards and a score in last week's win. ... Kenny Frye, a senior, added six carries for 151 yards for the Bulldogs a week ago. ... Buffalo Gap running back Dylan Alphin piled up 224 rushing yards on 16 carries in last week's win over James River. ... Blake Robertson had three total touchdowns, including a 90-yard kickoff return for a score in Week 1 for the Bison. ... Gap's Colby Yeago had four carries for 63 yards and a touchdown last week. ... The Bison are coming off a trip to the Region 1B semifinals a year ago.
Prediction: Luray 21, Buffalo Gap 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.