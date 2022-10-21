No. 7 Clarke County (5-2) at East Rockingham (4-4)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Clarke County 31, East Rockingham 0 (Nov. 12, 2021 in Berryville)
East Rockingham last week: East Rockingham 35, Luray 14
Clarke County last week: Clarke County 41, Meridian 0
Notes: East Rockingham has just one win over Clarke County in program history (2019). ... Ben Dinkel leads the Eagles with 559 rushing yards and three touchdowns and 57 tackles on defense. ... Blake Morris has 857 all-purpose yards and 14 scores for East Rock. ... ERHS quarterback Jakari Eaves is 110-of-202 passing for 1,541 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. ... Clarke County is averaging 197.7 rushing yards per game. ... Five different players have at least 160 rushing yards for the Eagles. ... Kyler Darlington leads Clarke with 69 carries for 446 yards and eight touchdowns. ... CCHS quarterback Matthew Sipe has 733 all-purpose yards and five scores on the year.
Prediction: Clarke County 24, East Rockingham 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.