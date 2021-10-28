No. 7 Rockbridge County (5-3) at No. 5 Harrisonburg (4-4)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Harrisonburg 35, Rockbridge County 19 (March 26, 2021 in Lexington)
Harrisonburg last week: Harrisonburg 40, Turner Ashby 21
Rockbridge County last week: Broadway 42, Rockbridge County 0
Notes: Harrisonburg quarterback Keenan Glago has 1,127 total yards and 10 touchdowns this season. ... HHS running back Aaron McAfee Jr. leads the team with 636 rushing yards and five scores on 136 carries. ... Blue Streaks receiver Kris Walker leads the Valley District with 18 receptions for 295 yards and six scores. ... Harrisonburg linebacker Guillermo Lopez Mejia leads the team with 76 tackles. ... HHS defensive lineman has 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks. ... Rockbridge County has won two straight over the Blue Streaks. ... The Wildcats are coming off their first shutout loss since a 42-0 rout at the hands of Spotswood on Nov. 11, 2019. ... Rockbridge quarterback Miller Jay leads the Valley District with 1,390 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. ... The Wildcats have players with at least 130 receiving yards. ... Rockbridge linebacker Garrett Stillwell leads the team with 60 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Prediction: Harrisonburg 35, Rockbridge County 34
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.