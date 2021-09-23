No.7 Turner Ashby (2-2) at East Rockingham (0-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 27, East Rockingham 0 (March 9, 2021 in Bridgewater)
East Rockingham last week: Buffalo Gap 28, East Rockingham 27
Turner Ashby last week: Western Albemarle 13, Turner Ashby 0
Notes: East Rockingham has lost nine games in a row, dating back to 2019. ... ERHS quarterback Jakari Eaves is 25-of-41 passing for 192 yards with a pair of interceptions. ... Eagles running back Logan Frye has a team-best 87 rushing yards and two scores on 26 carries. ... ERHS running back Ben Dinkel has 13 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns. ... Blake Morris leads the Eagles with 55 yards receiving on 10 receptions. ... Dinkel leads East Rock on defense with 21 tackles. ... Turner Ashby has won both meetings against the Eagles, with both coming during the condensed 2021 spring season. ... The Knights have posted shutouts in their two wins and haven't scored in their two losses. ... TA running back Sam Shickel has 49 carries for 335 yards and four touchdowns this season. ... Seven different Knights players have at least 25 yards rushing. ... TA quarterback Cole Hoover has 286 yards of total offense this season. ... Knights linebackers Dylan Eppard and Addison Simmons have combined for 40 tackles.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 24, East Rockingham 14
