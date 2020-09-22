When the Virginia High School League announced that it had officially approved its "Championships +1" model for the 2020-21 school year last week, it allowed administrators around the Shenandoah Valley to officially put things in place.
While leagues such as the Bull Run District, which features East Rockingham, Luray and Page County, will be forced to play a district-only schedule, the Valley District still needs each of its teams to pick up one non-district contest this spring.
So far, Turner Ashby has announced that it will play Staunton once again while Broadway will take on Stuarts Draft. Waynesboro will, once again, play rival Wilson Memorial and Rockbridge County will face former Valley foe Fort Defiance. Spotswood and Harrisonburg's non-district opponents are not determined yet.
Those non-district games are likely to take place on Feb. 26 with the district contests set to begin the following week. With more than 20 seniors graduated from two-time defending champion Spotswood and a lot of other key seniors graduated across the league, there's no clear-cut favorite entering 2021.
That could make things interesting and make an already competitive league even more intriguing. At this point, there's an argument to be made for almost every squad to make a serious run at this year's Valley District title.
Once the Valley District slate starts on March 5, and here are 10 games to watch:
Rockbridge County at Spotswood
When: March 5
Last season: Spotswood beat Rockbridge County, 55-10, in Lexington
Why Go: These two teams can put up a lot of points in a hurry and Rockbridge County is eager to get over the hump after dropping five straight since 2017 to Spotswood, including a pair of Region 3C playoff losses in Penn Laird.
Miller Jay is returns as the top signal-caller in the district and with a solid offensive line and some consistent weapons around him, the Wildcats could make a statement early if they're able to take down the two-time defending champions.
Turner Ashby at Broadway
When: March 5
Last season: Turner Ashby beat Broadway, 35-7, in Bridgewater
Why Go: These two teams, quite frankly, just do not like each other and the result has been one of the Valley District's fiercest rivalries in recent seasons. That should only continue with both squads looking strong headed into 2021.
While the Knights showed off tremendous growth in reaching the Region 3C playoffs a year ago, the Gobblers are now looking for a similar run of their own and will have a chance to prove it with a district-opening home game.
Spotswood at Turner Ashby
When: March 12
Last season: Spotswood beat Turner Ashby, 14-10, in Penn Laird
Why Go: The two Rockingham County rivals played arguably the best game that the Valley District had to offer last season and should both be in contention for the league title this year after qualifying for the Region 3C postseason a year ago.
Both programs rely on a heavy run game and stout defensive play, meaning this could be another low-scoring, grind-it-out bout that comes down to which team can come up with the most stops down the stretch.
Broadway at Harrisonburg
When: March 12
Last season: Harrisonburg beat Broadway, 48-7, in Harrisonburg
Why Go: It's a city/county rivalry with a lot of tradition and will pair Broadway second-year coach Danny Grogg and Harrisonburg first-year coach Josh Carico — a pair of former HHS and Bridgewater College standouts — against each other for the first time in their young coaching careers.
Outside of having two young talents as their head coaches, both squads feature plenty of elite talent that could put both teams into the race for the district title.
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg
When: March 19
Last season: Harrisonburg beat Turner Ashby, 28-21, in Bridgewater
Why Go: It was somewhat of an upset when Harrisonburg, with first-year quarterback Keenan Glago leading the way, went to Bridgewater and took down Turner Ashby last fall.
This year, both teams bring back a good bit of talent and quite different personnel. That makes this a must-watch game and much like many others, could be one that ultimately determines who wins the district at season's end.
Broadway at Rockbridge County
When: March 19
Last season: Rockbridge County beat Broadway, 28-0, in Broadway
Why Go: These are two teams that have no problem airing it out when necessary and although Broadway didn't have as much success in doing so a year ago, the Gobblers should be much improved in that category this season.
Broadway showed off its growth in a loss to the Wildcats late last season and with another offseason to learn offensive coordinator Aaron Reed's system, the Gobblers could find themselves in a shootout with Rockbridge on March 19.
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County
When: March 26
Last season: Rockbridge County beat Harrisonburg, 34-29, in Harrisonburg
Why Go: With Spotswood quarterback Ryan High now at Princess Anne, this matchup pits the Valley District's top two signal-callers against each other in Rockbridge County's Miller Jay and Harrisonburg's Keenan Glago.
Both teams aren't shy about running the spread offense and with plenty of talent around both quarterbacks, look for a lot of points to be put on the scoreboard in this one.
Waynesboro at Broadway
When: April 1
Last season: Broadway beat Waynesboro, 35-24, in Waynesboro
Why Go: Sure, these were the Valley District's two worst teams a year ago and only combined for one victory — a 35-24 victory for Broadway over Waynesboro in both teams' 2019 season finale.
But both squads are optimistic heading into a new season and this game will give both teams an opportunity to show how far they've come and reasons to be excited for the future.
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby
When: April 1
Last season: Rockbridge County beat Turner Ashby, 31-28, in Lexington
Why Go: This is a game that features arguably the league's best offense in the aerial attack of Rockbridge County against the district's top defense in Turner Ashby.
The Knights are loaded on the defensive side of the ball and showed enough growth in 2019 under defensive coordinator Greg Watson to give the team hope for another step forward this year and, possibly, capture a district title in the process.
Harrisonburg at Spotswood
When: April 2
Last season: Spotswood beat Harrisonburg, 54-7, in Harrisonburg
Why Go: This one should be the first game marked on the schedule for most casual fans as it features the two teams that the Valley District has featured at the top of the standings most frequently over the past five seasons.
After a lopsided victory for Spotswood a year ago on Harrisonburg's home field, tensions should be high in this one and it could arguably, once again, be the game that decides who takes home the Valley District championship trophy.
