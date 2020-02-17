SPARKS, Md. — The No. 17 James Madison women netted six of the game’s last eight goals to rally past and beat Connecticut 11-8 on Sunday at the US Lacrosse Complex’s Tierney Field.
Dukes (2-1) freshman Taylor Marchetti scored twice, with both goals coming in the final 13 minutes. Marchetti’s first goal put JMU ahead 9-7 and her second extended the Dukes’ edge to 10-8.
Senior Kelsey Reed and junior Daria Lucchesi also tallied two goals apiece against the Huskies (1-1).
In other local action this weekend:
College Softball
James Madison 8, Missouri 7: Senior Madison Naujokas’ two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth evened the score and junior Logan Newton’s RBI on a sacrifice fly in the same frame gave No. 20 James Madison an 8-7 walk-off win in extra innings over No. 18 Missouri on Saturday at the St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational.
Naujokas’ blast was one of two the Dukes (2-1) hit in the contest as junior Sara Jubas supplied the other. Jubas went 4-for-5 with four RBIs against the Tigers (9-2), and she finished the weekend hitting .700.
JMU dropped its first contest Saturday, 12-2, to Kansas (2-8). Sunday’s bout with No. 17 South Carolina was stopped after the fourth inning due to prior travel arrangements made by both squads, so results didn’t count.
College Baseball
N.C. State 11, James Madison 2: N.C. State scored three in the third and three in the fourth to pull away from James Madison en route to an 11-2 win and series-opening sweep of the Dukes on Sunday at Doak Field at Dail Park in Raleigh, N.C.
Wolfpack (3-0) third baseman Devonte Brown was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and scored two runs in the series finale. JMU (0-3) starting pitcher Chase DeLauter, a freshman, was knocked out after surrendering six earned runs over 2 1/3 innings.
On Saturday, N.C. State put together a five-run eighth inning to rally past the Dukes for a 9-6 win. JMU built a lead thanks to DeLauter, who played left field in the first two games of the series and was 3-for-4 with three RBIs on Saturday. Sophomore designated hitter Kyle Novak added two hits and two RBIs in the game, but it wasn’t enough as N.C. State didn’t have any trouble against relievers Brett Ayer and Lliam Grubbs over the final two frames.
Methodist 12, Bridgewater 3: The final contest of the Diamond Invitational at Methodist University in Fayetteville, N.C., didn’t go well for Bridgewater College.
Methodist tallied 12 runs on 11 hits to beat the Eagles 12-3 on Sunday, ruining BC’s chances for a perfect weekend.
Bridgewater opened their season with wins over DeSales and Arcadia on Saturday.
To beat DeSales, 6-1, BC (2-1) got four hits from sophomore left fielder Jarret Biesecker, who also scored twice while Spotswood product Tucker Garrison threw six innings of one-run ball to earn the victory. To beat Arcadia, 8-5, Harrisonburg High School alum Kevin Navedo was 2-for-3 with a homer and drove in three runs.
Eastern Mennonite 4, Southern Virginia 0: John Judy and Connor Lutz combined to two-hit Southern Virginia in Eastern Mennonite’s 4-0 non-conference win in the second game of a seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday in Harrisonburg.
Judy, a senior, went the first six and struck out nine while allowing only one hit and a walk. Lutz, a sophomore, notched three strikeouts in the seventh to secure the EMU (3-2) victory.
In the opening game of the twin bill, SVU (3-2) got home runs from Mitch Tyse and Cole Campanile to beat the Royals 4-1.
— DN-R Sports Desk
