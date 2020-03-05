Hat tricks from three different players – senior Maddie McDaniel, sophomore Kacey Knobloch and freshman Taylor Marchetti – powered No. 16 James Madison past visiting No. 21 Penn State 16-6 in non-conference women’s lacrosse action on Wednesday at Sentara Park.
The Dukes (4-1) fell behind 1-0 before rattling off four consecutive goals and eventually carried a five-goal edge into halftime. It was JMU’s second win against a ranked foe this season. Penn State fell to 4-2. The Dukes play Saturday at 1 p.m. at Rutgers.
In other local sports Wednesday:
College Softball
Eastern Mennonite 3, King’s 1: Emily Davis hit a home run and Emily Campbell, a Broadway graduate, tossed seven innings of one-run ball as Eastern Mennonite beat King’s 3-1 in the second game of a doubleheader at the Fastpitch Dream’s Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Earlier the day, the Royals (2-6) got beat 9-0 by Wesley.
College Baseball
Eastern Mennonite 11, John Jay 3: In Myrtle Beach, S.C., sophomore Robert Guenther had a double, triple, two RBIs and scored two runs to lead Eastern Mennonite in an 11-3 win over John Jay.
The Royals improved 10-5.
York 11, Bridgewater 0: A seven-run first inning boosted York to an 11-0 win over Bridgewater College at the Ripken Complex in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
The Eagles (9-2) had won seven straight before Wednesday’s loss.
College Golf
Both programs at Bridgewater College have some top players from local high school programs. The BC women feature Jesse Bartley (Staunton) and Shaina Beach (Broadway) and the men include Jacob Laughlin (East Rockingham), Matthew Sengul (Spotswood) and Jacob Sears (Wilson Memorial).
Heather Donnelly of Chantilly was named the golfer of the week in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference for BC. Both programs won tournaments Tuesday in South Carolina, with Bartley carding a 167 to aid the women. Donnelly and Savannah Scott of BC were both named to the all-tourney team at the Pfeiffer Invitational.
- DN-R Sports Desk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.