Two nights in a row, Norfolk State trailed late. Two nights in a row the Spartans came out on top.
Norfolk State wrapped up its opening weekend with a 57-54 victory over Radford at James Madison’s Atlantic Union Bank Center on Saturday night. The victory gave Robert Jones’ team the unofficial championship of the multi-team event at JMU after the Spartans (2-0) pulled away late to beat the Dukes on Friday.
Radford (0-2) will face JMU (1-1) on the same court Sunday at 7 p.m.
Kashaun Hicks and Daryl Anderson each scored 12 points to lead Norfolk State in scoring. The Spartans shot 50 percent from 3-point range, including a late bomb from Anderson as NSU held off a furious second half rally.
Freshman Joshua Walker finished with six points, 10 rebounds and three steals to help lead Radford, which trailed by 15 at one point, but came all the way back to take a 54-53 lead with two minutes to go.
But just as they did a night earlier when trailing JMU with four minutes left, Norfolk State stayed calm and scored the game’s final four points to close out the victory.
Radford started the game unimaginably cold, missing its first 12 field goal attempts before Josiah Jeffers finally got a runner in the paint to fall with 7:02 left in the first half. But a respectable showing at the free throw line prevented Norfolk State from running away with it early.
The Highlanders eventually broke through a bit offensively, sparked off the bench by hometown product Quinton Morton-Robertson, a 5-8, 160-pound Radford High School graduate, who knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers as his team fought to stay within striking distance.
Morton-Robertson finished with a team-high 12 points, nailing three 3-pointers.
But the Spartans offense also picked up the pace late in the half and Norfolk State had knocked down 6-of-11 3-point attempts by halftime to go to the locker room leading 34-20. NSU withstood each mini-run by the Highlanders until fatigue seemed to set in late in the game.
Still, the Spartans managed to pull it out and leave Radford looking for its first victory of the season when they face the host Dukes.
