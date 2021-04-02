TOWSON, Md. - Northeastern took down James Madison 3-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association volleyball semifinals on Friday. The Dukes, the top seed out of the CAA South, won the opening set before the Huskies, the No. 2 seed in the North, reeled off three straight wins.
Erica Stanton finished with 20 kills to lead Northeastern while Samantha Shupe had 29 assists for the Huskies. Caitlyn Meyer and Sophia Davis each had 14 kills to lead JMU. Caroline Dozier recorded a match-high 34 assists for the Dukes, who finished the season 7-3.
Earlier in the day, the Dukes claimed major CAA awards with Miette Veldman taking home the conference Rookie of the Year honor and JMU’s Lauren Steinbrecher was named the CAA Coach of the Year. Veldman didn’t play in Friday’s match after recording a team-high 149 kills during the regular season.
Veldman and sophomore middle blocker Sophia Davis were each named first-team All-CAA while junior Libero Savannah Marshall was named to the second team.
Men’s Soccer
JAMES MADISON 1, WILLIAM & MARY 0: Clay Obara found the back of the net at the 65 minute mark of the second period to lift JMU to a CAA victory at William & Mary. TJ Bush was perfect in goal for the Dukes as the JMU defense allowed just three shots on goal. JMU improved to 4-0-1 and 3-0 in the CAA. The Tribe fell to 2-3, 1-2.
Baseball
JAMES MADISON 9, CHARLESTON 3: Trevon Dabney doubled and drove in a pair of runs to lead JMU to a CAA victory on Friday at Veterans Memorial Park. Liam McDonald allowed two earned runs over five innings to pick up is first win for the Dukes, who improved to 4-6 and 1-0 in the CAA.
EASTERN MENNONITE 6, HAMPDEN-SYDNEY 2: Jaylon Lee went 3-for-4, including a double and a triple, with a pair of RBI to lead the Royals to victory in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday. Brendon Barrett allowed four hits over five innings to pick up the win for EMU.
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY 10, EASTERN MENNONITE 9: Ryan Boyce and Matt Muehleck each drove in a pair of runs and Hampden-Sydney rallied in the bottom of the ninth to top Eastern Mennonite in the second game of a doubleheader. Brett Lindsay and Corey Willis each doubled twice for EMU in the loss.
Field Hockey
DREXEL 2, JAMES MADISON 1: Eline Di Liva scored a pair of goals to lead Drexel to a CAA victory in Philadelphia. Cami Larsson scored the only goal for the Dukes.
EASTERN MENNONITE 3, FERRUM 0: Skylar Hedgepath, Juliana Ghalley and Brandy Troutman each scored goals for EMU on the way to a shutout ODAC victory. The Royals put together a dominant defensive effort, allowing just one Ferrum shot and none on goal.
Women’s Tennis
CHARLOTTE 4, JAMES MADISON 1: Sophomore Kylie Moulin scored a straight-set win for JMU on the No. 4 singles court, defeating Kaavya Sawhney by scores of 6-4, 6-4. But the 49ers dominated the match elsewhere to take the team victory. JMU fell to 8-3 on the season.
