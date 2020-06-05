Things can change in a hurry, but it appears James Madison women’s basketball program may buck the recent trend across the sport of mass defections via the NCAA transfer portal.
While the Dukes have brought three transfers into the program eligible to play next season — guard Brianna Tinsley from Virginia, forward Moran Smith from Georgetown and center Anne Diouf from Georgia Tech — JMU has made it into June without any of its players entering the portal.
“I’m glad everybody we have is in the trenches together at this time,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “I’m proud of our culture and I think our culture holds.”
As of last month, more than 550 players had entered the transfer portal across Division I women’s basketball, including multiple players leaving nearby programs such as Maryland, Virginia Tech and Liberty.
With five highly accomplished seniors graduating, O’Regan’s squad is in the unusual spot in which nearly every player on the roster can legitimately see an opportunity to earn playing time this coming winter.
Sophomore forward Kiki Jefferson started 25 games in her debut season for the Dukes and junior guard Madison Green played more than 21 minutes per game, but many others on the roster have been biding their time for the opportunity 2020-21 might provide.
“I think everybody thinks it’s their time, which is a good thing,” O’Regan said. “I’m glad they are all excited about the opportunity in front of them. If you look at our roster and where we are, it looks like we have some gaping holes. But I’m very confident we are going to fill them.”
Of course, by the time next season gets rolling there very well might not be enough playing time to go around on what figures to be another deep and talented JMU roster.
“I think we are more apt to have a transfer next year,” O’Regan said. “This year there is so much uncertainty, but somebody is going to establish themselves throughout the year. There will be a couple of people who won’t make the rotation, but at this point you can’t even really guess who.”
Waiting On Opportunity
As the world continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, some of JMU’s recent graduates are waiting to see what’s next for them in the pro basketball world.
Kamiah Smalls, who was the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year for the Dukes the past season, was drafted by the WNBA’s Indiana Fever this spring, but released before training camp as many WNBA squads moved to small rosters as a cost-cutting measure.
Smalls, like her JMU teammate Jackie Benitez, now finds herself waiting to see when international leagues might resume play and what opportunities might be available overseas.
“They are in kind of the same boat as everyone else is,” O’Regan said. “It’s wait and see. I know things are progressing and looks promising, but there is so much unknown. Kamiah is still training like she plans on going overseas, and I hope that is the case for her. Same with Jackie.”
