The Old Dominion Athletic Conference is readying for a busy spring semester, but what exactly the 2021 sports calendar looks like in the NCAA Division III conference will remain largely up to the league’s individual member schools.
“We intend to have competition in the spring, that is our plan,” ODAC commissioner Brad Bankston said. “That is going to encompass right now fall, winter and spring sports in some form. Some questions aren’t answered yet, which could impact the way we schedule, but right now given the landscape we know of, we intend to have competition in all the sports, but the level of competition could vary.”
The ODAC, whose membership includes Bridgewater College and Eastern Mennonite University, canceled spring sports last March when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the United States. In July, the conference voted to suspend all competition until after Dec. 31.
Though the virus remains prevalent across the country, college sports has come back in some form with many Division I programs, including at Virginia and Virginia Tech, competing this fall.
Smaller Division III schools face more challenges in a return to play, particularly the affordability of testing. But ODAC officials are optimistic that as the calendar flips to 2021 enough schools within the league will be able to compete safely.
“We have a provision within our rules that we can continue with conference competition as long as 50 percent of our members are competing in each sport,” Bankston said. “When we in the process of the shutdown in the spring we had a group within the conference that was very active as far as setting parameters related to competitive venues, screening versus testing, game personnel involvement, etc. We eventually put the pause button on that group because we needed to see how the landscape would change. I think we will be able now from a conference perspective of setting what those expectations are.”
The ODAC’s subcommittee in charge of determining exact conditions for which teams will be allowed to resume competition and hold contests on campuses is scheduled to meet again on Friday when it will continue to work on setting protocol.
Bankston said the conference will leave it up to its members to decide if it will schedule non-conference games and to determine if potential opponents from outside the league are meeting standards of safety needed to play.
Schools within the conferences 16 full members are taking different approaches to scheduling at this point. Bridgewater athletic director Curt Kendall told the Daily News-Record on Thursday it was too early for the Eagles to make decisions related to non-conference scheduling.
Bridgewater is one of nine ODAC schools to field a football team, including Southern Virginia University, which remains an affiliate member for football through this season. The league has typically played an eight-game conference schedule with each member also playing two non-conference opponents.
At Eastern Mennonite, where the Royals don’t field a football team, there is a little more clarity with athletic director Dave King saying they will play a conference-only schedule for most sports.
“At this point, EMU will not be looking to schedule non-conference contests,” King said. “The conference does not create schedules for golf, cross country and track and field, so as we develop schedules for those sports, we will likely be competing against non-conference institutions. But in the other team sports that the ODAC schedules we are planning to play only a conference schedule.”
