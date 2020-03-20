The Old Dominion Athletic Conference became the latest to shut down athletics for the rest of the spring, announcing Friday the NCAA Division III league would cancel spring sports after a unanimous vote by its President's Council and Board of Directors.
Local institutions Eastern Mennonite University and Bridgewater College are ODAC members. All ODAC-sponsored games and tournaments have been canceled for the remainder of the spring seasons, but the conference left it open to the member schools whether to hold practices or compete in non-conference events.
Both EMU and Bridgewater have effectively shut down their campuses for the time being and put all athletic activity on hold.
"The decision by the ODAC Presidents and Board of Directors made today was inevitable with the guidance we are getting from the CDC,” Bridgewater athletic director Curt Kendall said in a statement released through the school. “Athletics competition took a backseat a few weeks back when the COVID-19 virus hit our country. We are sad for our Spring senior student-athletes who have had their final season shortened. At the same time, we thank them for their years of excellence on the field, court and in the classroom. Even more impressive is the admirable way they have handled this situation."
EMU athletic director Dave King said a statement Friday night that the ODAC decision does not necessarily mean the season is over for every EMU spring team.
"We are waiting until the university makes a final decision regarding online classes and the remainder of the spring semester before a final decision about our own sports programs," King said in the statement. "Caring for and supporting our student-athletes during this time is now the main concern of EMU's athletic staff. While the events of the last week have shown us there are more important things in life than sports, we know that the possibility of not bringing closure to a season or career is heartbreaking."
For the first time, the Royals fielded a women's lacrosse program. EMU opened with a 21-3 loss at Juniata on March 7 in Pennsylvania then won its home opener fours later in Park View over Bethany 15-10.
Bridgewater softball coach Megan Pleskovic realized her season was over in an interview with the News-Record just minutes before the Friday announcement by the ODAC. From Ohio, she was an assistant at Adrian in Michigan and a graduate assistant at Hiram in Ohio before getting her first head college job this season under Kendall at Bridgewater.
"It is never easy to tell a senior class there season is over," she said Friday. "It is tough because your season is over. I support Bridgewater in that; there are bigger things going on in the world."
