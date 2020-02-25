College

Men’s

ODAC Tournament

First Round

Today at High Seed

No. 9 Bridgewater at No. 8 Hampden-Sydney, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Emory & Henry at No. 7 Ferrum, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday at Salem Civic Center

Bridgewater-Hampden-Sydney winner vs. No. 1 Randolph-Macon, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Roanoke vs. No. 4 Guilford, 3 p.m.

Emory & Henry-Ferrum winner vs. No. 2 Virginia Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Lynchburg vs. No. 3 Washington and Lee, 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday at Salem Civic Center

Bridgewater-Hampden-Sydney-Randolph-Macon winner vs. Roanoke-Guilford winner, 6 p.m.

Emory & Henry-Ferrum-Virginia Wesleyan winner vs. Lynchburg-Washington and Lee winner, 8 p.m.

Championship

Sunday at Salem Civic Center

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

Women’s

ODAC Tournament

First Round

Monday at High Seed

No. 8 Lynchburg, 84, No. 9 Hollins 32

No. 7 Guilford, 62, No. 10 Virginia Wesleyan 37

Quarterfinals

Thursday at Salem Civic Center

Lynchburg vs. No. 1 Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Shenandoah vs. No. 4 Randolph-Macon, 3 p.m.

Guilford vs. No. 2 Washington and Lee, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Roanoke vs. No. 3 Bridgewater, 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday at Salem Civic Center

Lynchburg-Emory & Henry winner vs. Shenandoah-Randolph-Macon winner, 1 p.m.

Guilford-Washington & Lee winner vs. Roanoke-Bridgewater, winner, 3 p.m.

Championship

Sunday at Salem Civic Center

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

The AP Men’s Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Kansas (62) 24-3 1598 3

2. Baylor (2) 24-2 1532 1

3. Gonzaga 27-2 1442 2

4. Dayton 25-2 1413 5

5. San Diego St. 26-1 1287 4

6. Florida St. 23-4 1247 8

7. Duke 23-4 1186 6

8. Kentucky 22-5 1130 10

9. Maryland 22-5 1124 7

10. Creighton 22-6 986 15

11. Louisville 23-5 966 11

12. Villanova 21-6 928 12

13. Seton Hall 20-7 842 16

14. Oregon 21-7 653 14

15. Auburn 23-4 643 13

16. Penn St. 20-7 618 9

17. BYU 23-7 598 23

18. Iowa 19-8 489 20

19. Michigan 18-9 329 -

20. West Virginia 19-8 313 17

21. Colorado 21-7 291 18

22. Texas Tech 18-9 226 -

23. Ohio St. 18-9 210 25

24. Michigan St. 18-9 160 -

25. Houston 21-7 102 22

Others receiving votes: Arizona St 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F Austin 29, LSU 24, ETSU 13, Utah St. 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, New Mexico St. 2, N Iowa 2, Liberty 2, UCLA 1.

