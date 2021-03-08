The Old Dominion Athletic Conference is adding to its membership with Averett University announcing Monday afternoon it plans to leave the USA South and join the ODAC.
The ODAC, which includes Bridgewater College and Eastern Mennonite University among its members, was in need of a football-playing school after charter member Emory & Henry announced last fall it was leaving the NCAA Division III league to make the jump to Division II.
Averett, located in Danville, has competed at the Division III level for 40 years and fields 20 varsity sports, 17 of them sponsored by the NCAA. The Cougars went 7-3 on the football field in the fall of 2019 and have been among the USA South’s most successful men’s basketball programs. Current Army West Point head coach Jimmy Allen took Averett to three NCAA Division III tournament appearances between 2007-09.
The Cougars will officially join the ODAC on July 1, 2022.
“Becoming a member of the esteemed ODAC is both exciting and an honor,” Averett President Tiffany Franks said in a statement released by the school. “We are confident that our academic, athletic and geographic aspirations will contribute value to the ODAC and will benefit Averett alumni as well as current and future students. This move will provide outstanding opportunities for our students and for the citizens of our region.”
The ODAC is a 15-member league with all but one located in Virginia. The conference currently has nine football teams. But along with Emory & Henry, associate member Southern Virginia is exiting to become a full member of the USA South.
The NCAA requires seven members to earn an automatic berth into the Division III football playoff, but ODAC commissioner Brad Bankston said in October he would prefer to have at least eight football members for scheduling purposes.
“You knew they had to do something,” Bridgewater College football coach Michael Clark said. “From a football scheduling perspective that was a necessity and the sooner they get that on the books the better. It adds to Averett University. I’ve always thought when you compare the ODAC and USA South, candidly, I think the ODAC is a better conference top to bottom. When you promote people from the outside you better be prepared for them to be tougher to recruit against. But it’s something that needed to be done and I’m glad they acted swiftly.”
EMU athletic director Dave King thinks adding Averett will benefit the league beyond the gridiron.
"As a founding member of the ODAC, we at EMU are pleased to see that the strength and stability of our conference remains intact with the addition of Averett," King said. "While their addition addresses issues in the sport of football, adding a team to other sports should allow for scheduling options that result in both quality conference competition and regional and national success by ODAC institutions."
Averett’s decision will also affect Mary Baldwin University in Staunton. The Squirrels belong to the USA South and have recently added men’s sports. Mary Baldwin’s baseball team is preparing for its first varsity game this spring and the men’s basketball team will compete in the USA South next season.
“It surely impacts us when an in-state rival leaves,” Mary Baldwin athletic director Thomas Byrnes said. “Shenandoah was in the USA South, and Ferrum too. They’ve all left, but we have great relationships with all three. We play them in non-conference games and I’m hoping and assuming that will continue with Averett.”
In other ODAC news, Bridgewater’s home football game against Washington & Lee scheduled for March 19 was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the W&L program.
