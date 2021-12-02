Old Dominion Athletic Conference Basketball Standings

MEN

Team;Conference;Overall

Roanoke;1-0;6-0

Hampden-Sydney;1-0;5-0

Randolph-Macon;1-0;7-1

Lynchburg;1-0;4-1

Eastern Mennonite;1-0;3-3

Guilford;1-0;3-4

Ferrum;0-1;4-2

Randolph;0-1;3-3

Virginia Wesleyan;0-1;3-5

Washington and Lee;0-1;2-4

Bridgewater;0-1;2-5

Shenandoah;0-1;1-5

Wednesday

Roanoke 83, Bridgewater 58

Guilford 89, Randolph 76

Lynchburg 82, Washington and Lee 69

Hampden-Sydney 86, Ferrum 83

Randolph-Macon 65, Virginia Wesleyan 53

Eastern Mennonite 86, Shenandoah 72

Today

Eastern Mennonite at James Madison, 7 p.m.

WOMEN

Team;Conference;Overall

Roanoke;1-0;5-0

Randolph;2-0;6-1

Washington and Lee;2-0;4-2

Bridgewater;2-0;3-3

Lynchburg;1-0;4-1

Randolph-Macon;1-0;3-2

Hollins;1-1;5-2

Virginia Wesleyan;0-1;2-4

Shenandoah;0-2;3-2

Eastern Mennonite;0-2;3-4

Guilford;0-2;1-4

Ferrum;0-2;1-6

Wednesday

Randolph-Macon 66, Virginia Wesleyan 43

Bridgewater 74, Eastern Mennonite 35

Washington and Lee 59, Shenandoah 48

Lynchburg 87, Ferrum 65

Randolph 64, Guilford 55

Roanoke 78, Hollins 55

