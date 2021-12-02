Old Dominion Athletic Conference Basketball Standings
MEN
Team;Conference;Overall
Roanoke;1-0;6-0
Hampden-Sydney;1-0;5-0
Randolph-Macon;1-0;7-1
Lynchburg;1-0;4-1
Eastern Mennonite;1-0;3-3
Guilford;1-0;3-4
Ferrum;0-1;4-2
Randolph;0-1;3-3
Virginia Wesleyan;0-1;3-5
Washington and Lee;0-1;2-4
Bridgewater;0-1;2-5
Shenandoah;0-1;1-5
Wednesday
Roanoke 83, Bridgewater 58
Guilford 89, Randolph 76
Lynchburg 82, Washington and Lee 69
Hampden-Sydney 86, Ferrum 83
Randolph-Macon 65, Virginia Wesleyan 53
Eastern Mennonite 86, Shenandoah 72
Today
Eastern Mennonite at James Madison, 7 p.m.
WOMEN
Team;Conference;Overall
Roanoke;1-0;5-0
Randolph;2-0;6-1
Washington and Lee;2-0;4-2
Bridgewater;2-0;3-3
Lynchburg;1-0;4-1
Randolph-Macon;1-0;3-2
Hollins;1-1;5-2
Virginia Wesleyan;0-1;2-4
Shenandoah;0-2;3-2
Eastern Mennonite;0-2;3-4
Guilford;0-2;1-4
Ferrum;0-2;1-6
Wednesday
Randolph-Macon 66, Virginia Wesleyan 43
Bridgewater 74, Eastern Mennonite 35
Washington and Lee 59, Shenandoah 48
Lynchburg 87, Ferrum 65
Randolph 64, Guilford 55
Roanoke 78, Hollins 55
