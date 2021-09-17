Orange County (3-0) at Harrisonburg (1-2)
7:30 p.m.
Last Meeting: Never played
Harrisonburg last week: Harrisonburg 14, Millbrook 12
Orange County last week: Orange County 39, Charlottesville 7
Notes: Harrisonburg is averaging just nine points per game this season. ... Blue Streaks quarterback Keenan Glago is 21-of-45 passing for 220 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. ... Glago also leads Harrisonburg with 17 carries for 125 yards. ... Kris Walker has seven catches for 82 yards and two scores for the Blue Streaks. ... Guillermo Lopez-Mejia leads Harrisonburg with 18 tackles and a sack. ... The Blue Streaks are coming off a thrilling 14-12 win over Millbrook in which Tyrell Foster's late 36-yard touchdown run was the difference. ... This is the first-ever meeting between Harrisonburg and Orange County. ... Hornets quarterback Paul Poirer ran for 160 yards on 14 carries and acored a touchdown in a rout of Charlottesville last week. ... Poirer also had an interception on defense. ... Orange County forced four turnovers in last week's win, including three interceptions. ... The Hornets are off to their best start since 2005. ... Orange County has given up just one score in each of its last two games.
Prediction: Harrisonburg 21, Orange County 17
