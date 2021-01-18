A weekend with nothing to do but stay home and watch hoops might sound like a dream to most basketball junkies. For Sean O’Regan it was more like torture.
The James Madison women’s basketball coach got some use out of his FloSports subscription Saturday and Sunday as he watched his Dukes play two games at Elon.
That was because he was stuck at home isolating after a positive COVID-19 test - a drastic weekend departure for a man usually active and vocal on the sidelines.
“It’s a really tough feeling to not have any control during a game,” O’Regan said. “That’s something I haven’t felt in ... I couldn’t remember the last time. It makes it easier when you win and much harder when you lose.”
O’Regan got to experience both. JMU handled Elon on the way to a 12-point victory on Saturday, but were outplayed Sunday in a blowout loss. All the usual energy, instruction to players and frustration with officials was contained in a makeshift home base set up inside his wife’s home office.
“I had a couple monitors up there,” O’Regan said. “I did not let my wife and kids watch the game with me. It was more like, you guys are staying up there and don’t listen to the words I am saying.”
The coaching staff often reviews edited footage of their own games so O’Regan had the unusual experience of listening to the FloSports TV announcers from Elon then switching to the JMU radio broadcast with Craig Orndorff on the call.
Staying home was a challenge for O’Regan, but it also threw off the routines of the rest of the program.
“There’s a lot of different variables,” associate head coach Ashley Langford, who was in charge in O’Regan’s absence, said after Saturday’s victory. “We’re on the road, we’re playing back-to-back games, we’re without our head coach. So I was really happy with the way they responded to me and the situation.”
O’Regan and his staff were not happy with the Sunday loss. But during an unusual season when it seems anything can happen, the Dukes feel all they can do is look at the entirety of the week as a learning experience. O’Regan was happy to get back to the office Monday after clearing COVID-19 protocols.
“In the end I think there is going to be a lot of positives from it,” O’Regan said. “It was a great experience for Coach Langford. I thought our staff came together very well. I do think there are a lot of positives from it and that’s how we are going to choose to look at it, but it was tough.”
ROOKIE HONORS
JMU freshman Peyton McDaniel was named the CAA Rookie of the Week for the third time this season after averaging 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game during the road trip to Elon in North Carolina.
The Dukes have been racking up the weekly award over the two most recent seasons. Sophomore Kiki Jefferson took home Rookie of the Week nine times last season with teammate Rayne Tucker won it once. McDaniel’s third time this season was the fourth in all for the Dukes, with point guard Jamia Hazell earning the top freshman award on Nov. 30.
