Heading to a new conference following his worst season as a head coach, James Madison’s Sean O’Regan is making changes this offseason. It starts with his staff, where the Dukes’ women’s basketball coach will replace two assistant coaches.
JMU parted ways with Ian Caskill, a former player on the Dukes’ men’s team who spent six years on the women’s coaching staff, and Kachine Alexander, who joined O’Regan’s staff ahead of the 2021-22 season.
The Dukes finished 14-15 and 10-8 in the Colonial Athletic Association, their first overall losing season since 2003-04. During the 17 seasons in between — five under O’Regan and 12 with previous coach Kenny Brooks — JMU averaged 25 wins and made 14 postseason appearances.
JMU is moving to the Sun Belt Conference this summer, which shouldn’t be much different from the CAA in terms of the level of competition, but does mean James Madison will spend more time in the Deep South.
“The two things that I am looking for the most are connections in the South and familiarity with that area and maybe even the Sun Belt,” O’Regan said. “No. 2, I am looking for some experience coaching. What I mean is having some new ideas. I’m all for collaboration. Let’s argue a little bit and come up with new ideas. That’s what I’m looking for, is somebody to help me grow a little bit too.”
Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas could become even more important to JMU in recruiting. Two of JMU’s incoming freshmen come from that region — Chloe Sterling, a point guard from outside Atlanta, and Maya Koné, a forward from Pompano Beach, Fla. — and that could be a trend that continues.
“We really haven’t had that much success in that state, though we just got a point guard from Atlanta, and I never really knew why,” O’Regan said. “Even with Kenny, we tried to get in with a lot of kids from Georgia and they didn’t give us a chance. Now that we’re playing Georgia State and Georgia Southern and playing Coastal Carolina, I think there will be more familiarity with our program there.”
O’Regan said with the conference shift to the South, JMU would try to continue to schedule non-conference games to the north, keeping open the pipeline of talent into Maryland and Pennsylvania that has served the Dukes well through the years.
But it’s clear JMU is in for a bit of a shakeup coming off the disappointment of the past season. Two of O’Regan’s recent assistants have gone on to head coaching success with Bridgette Mitchell at Northeastern and Ashley Langford at Stony Brook, so what the Dukes are looking for goes beyond recruiting.
“I didn’t invent the game of basketball,” O’Regan said. “So maybe somebody can help me think of this and see things in a different way, all the while having a good energy about themselves. That’s a good thing in any industry, but I think it’s really big for somebody leading young women.”
