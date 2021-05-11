John Means had another strong outing Tuesday for the Orioles, but the host New York Mets came back in the last of the ninth and won 3-2.
A lefty from West Virginia University, Means gave up no runs on six hits in six innings for the Orioles. He has not allowed a run in his last 15.1 innings.
In his previous start, he threw a no-hitter in Seattle against the Mariners.
The Orioles are 16-20 while the Mets are 17-13. New York began the day in first place in the National League East while the O’s are last in the American League East.
In the minors, Orioles’ prospect and former Valley League player J.D. Mundy had a double late in the game for Single-A Delmarva in Fredericksburg. Mundy hit a homer earlier in the game.
Also on Tuesday, the Nationals lost at home to the Phillies 6-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.