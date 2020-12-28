James Madison’s players and coaches weren’t all that interested in looking for moral victories last Tuesday after the Dukes (3-3) one-point loss at VCU, feeling instead like the opportunity for a signature victory early in the Mark Byington era just slipped away.
But a program looking for positives heading into Colonial Athletic Association play, one might be the emergence of a supporting cast.
Matt Lewis, the CAA Preseason Player of the Year, has been phenomenal so far, averaging 21 points, six rebounds and four assists, leading JMU in each category. Over the past three games against Division I opponents, Lewis has barely taken a break, playing 109 of 120 possible minutes.
“Matt has been consistent,” Byington, JMU’s first-year coach, said. “We kind of know what to expect from Matt. Some other guys are now working their way into rhythm.”
With the senior guard on the floor, the Dukes outscored VCU by three points, Radford by two and played even at East Carolina, but went just 1-2 in those contests. Adding to the challenge, junior guard Vado Morse, who is second on the team at 15.5 points per game, left the game at ECU with an injury and sat out against VCU.
As the Dukes rallied from a double-digit deficit late at VCU, Lewis was among those making key plays, but he wasn’t alone. Sophomore Michael Christmas came off the bench to score 15 points and grab five rebounds. That included three 3-pointers and a couple of crucial boards in the final minutes to spark the JMU comeback.
Jalen Hodge, the Louisiana Monroe transfer who slipped into the starting lineup in place of Morse, had his best game to date as a Duke and also scored 15 points.
That either player is capable of making significant contributions is hardly a surprise. Christmas came to Harrisonburg last season as one of the most heralded recruits in the program’s recent history. Hodge was often among Louisiana Monroe’s best scorers when completely healthy.
But both players dealt with setbacks earlier this year. Hodge, coming off knee surgery in the offseason, wasn’t cleared to play in JMU’s first two games of the season. Meanwhile, Christmas sat out early after COVID-19 protocols linked him to a positive case through contact tracing.
Conditioning was an issue for Christmas during his first college season, but he was able to drop 15 pounds over the summer. But three separate quarantine periods for the Virginia Beach product have left him behind many of his teammates at the start of the season.
“Really with Mike, he’s got to get into shape,” Byington said. “The pauses and quarantines have been really hard on him and he’s had an extra one. He’s got to really force himself to get in shape. He’s going to help this team. You saw it in the second half, but he’s got to figure out how to make good decisions on the court and be a basketball player.”
Hodge has also looked more and more comfortable as he’s gotten playing time. Byington said the junior guard has potential to be one of the best shooters on the team and an additional scoring threat in the backcourt is always welcome.
“I’m coming off my ACL injury and missed the first few games with that,” Hodge said. “We were just taking it slow, but now I’m trying to work back into my rhythm and taking it a game at a time really. I think there are things we can improve and get better through all this.”
The Dukes aren’t scheduled to return to the court until Jan. 3, at Towson, facing the Tigers in back-to-back games to open conference play.
If JMU continues to get healthy the Dukes have potential to bring a supporting cast capable of taking some pressure off Lewis.
“I think I can speak for Matt Lewis, and all of us,” Byington said “We’re just trying to win games. If he goes out and scores 40 and we win, that’s great. But he’s going to be just as happy if he doesn’t score and we win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.