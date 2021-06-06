Top-seeded Oklahoma came through with a big seventh inning and kept its season alive Sunday afternoon, beating James Madison 6-3 at the Women’s’ College World Series in Oklahoma City.
The same teams will meet again today at 4 p.m. with the winner of the rematch advances to the WCWS championship series. The Dukes and Sooners were originally scheduled to go again Sunday night, but it was postponed after a weather delay during the Florida State-Alabama contest.
The start of the championship series has now been pushed back to Tuesday.
National Freshman of the Year Tiare Jennings went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs for the Sooners, who lost the WCWS opener to JMU three days earlier. Odicci Alexander threw all seven innings for the Dukes, allowing seven hits. But the three-run seventh that included a two-run homer by Kinzie Hansen broke a 3-3 tie.
“My game plan was just be aggressive, swing at strikes and control the middle of the plate,” Jennings said. “So far it’s been working.”
Jennings gave Oklahoma its first lead on the fourth pitch of the game, taking Alexander deep to make it 1-0 Sooners.
Oklahoma added another run in the second after a sacrifice fly by Jana Johns brought home Grace Lyons. Meanwhile, the Dukes threatened, but left four runners on base through two innings.
“Oklahoma does have a tough offense, facing them twice I knew it was going to be hard,” Alexander said. “They kind of just strung their hits together better than we did.”
It appeared JMU was going to cut into the lead in the third after Madison Naujokas ripped a base hit to left field with Logan Newton the base paths. Dukes coach Loren LaPorte was waving Newton around third toward home when the ball rolled under a gate in the corner of the stadium.
The play was called a ground rule double and Newton was sent back to third and JMU once again stranded a pair of runners.
But after OU extended the lead to three runs, the Dukes battled back in the fourth. Sara Jubas went deep with two outs and two on to make it a 3-3 game.
Jubas came up again in the 7th and delivered another base hit as JMU threatened. But once again the Dukes left a pair of runners on base, giving OU another shot in rematch.
