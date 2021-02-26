It didn’t take James Madison freshman Steph Ouderkirk long to feel comfortable playing college basketball.
The Dukes had only eight available players for the season opener against Mount St. Mary’s in November, so Ouderkirk knew she was going to get to play. Just seconds after checking in she, without hesitation, launched a 3-pointer from the corner.
Being able to come into the game and make plays without time to get warmed up has become a hallmark for Ouderkirk, who will often check in right before the end of a quarter when the Dukes desperately need a defensive stop or a rebound.
“Steph has been absolutely on her toes on the bench,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “She’s ready at any moment in time. For a period of time there she was coming in as our seventh man, and now she’s coming in as our ninth. That’s kind of what it is right now, but she has done a wonderful job with her role.”
The Spotswood High School has seen her playing time fluctuate a bit during her first season. Some of that has been due to matchups and some has been because O’Regan has adjusted his rotations frequently throughout the season due to injuries and the late-season addition of Clemson transfer Claire Neff.
“It’s been a big adjustment,” Ouderkirk said. “I mean, shoot, I’m still adjusting. I try to play as good as I can and put in a good effort and be positive about everything. Consistency is hard right now, but I have to be patient because I know that will come with time.”
Ouderkirk hasn’t put up as big a numbers as some of her JMU teammates, averaging about three points and two rebounds while playing 12.6 minutes per game. But Ouderkirk has been one of O’Regan’s most trusted reserves all season long.
She’s also somebody O’Regan plans to use this weekend when the Dukes (12-8, 8-5 CAA) travel to Drexel (10-7, 7-5) for a pair of games. Tip off Saturday and Sunday for JMU’s final regular-season games is scheduled for 1 p.m. both days.
“She’s generally in the right place,” O’Regan said. “Part of the learning curve for her is the athleticism, the physicality on the glass. But you know what, (Sunday against Delaware) we get her in the game a couple of times and I’m trying to stretch those minutes out as much as possible. We ran a play for her and she got a basket. And I think she could have a much bigger impact in a Drexel game than a Delaware game.”
Ouderkirk is just the latest local product to make an impression at JMU. The 2013-14 Dukes won 29 games, both the regular-season and CAA Tournament titles and knocked off Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. That group was led by Turner Ashby graduates Nikki Newman and Kirby Burkholder as well Staunton’s Angela Mickens.
Former Spotswood standout Casey Irvine is in her third season at JMU, but injuries have contributed to limited action in that time.
Ouderkirk was a regular presence at JMU games throughout high school. But she considered other schools during the recruiting process before committing to the Dukes, a move she said she’s happy with now.
“I guess at first I wasn’t sure how I felt about being close to home in terms of going to college,” Ouderkirk said. “But now I’m pretty happy I did. I get to see people I wouldn’t see people a lot and it’s definitely been a pro more than a con.”
