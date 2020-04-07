Four Rockingham County basketball players took home first-team All-State honors from the Virginia High School League on Tuesday with the East Rockingham boys and Spotswood girls each producing a pair of the state’s top eight players in their classification.
Spotswood’s Stephanie Ouderkirk was named the Class 3 Player of the Year and joined on the first team by teammate MacKenzie Freeze. East Rockingham saw its season come to an end last month in the boys Class 2 semifinals, but sophomore forward Tyler Nickel and senior guard Tyce McNair each earned first-team honors for the Eagles.
“This season we really had some unknowns,” said East Rock coach Carey Keyes, a former Spotswood and EMU standout. “We lost six of our top eight guys from last year, but we knew Tyce was solid at the point guard and that Tyler was a capable scorer and we kind of built around those two. Tyce really stepped up with his scoring this year and took that next step. And obviously, Tyler was huge for us.”
Spotswood racked up quite a bit of recognition Tuesday as four total Trailblazers — three girls and one boy — earned all-state honors in Class 3.
Leading the way for Spotswood, which earned a share of the state title after the finals of the VHSL Tournament was canceled due to the pandemic, was forward Ouderkirk. Senior Ouderkirk, who in the fall signed a national letter of intent to play collegiate basketball at James Madison, repeated as state Player of the Year.
“Our program has been blessed with a lot of really great basketball players,” Spotswood coach Chris Dodson said. “Between them and their parents, they have put so much time into preparing. Stephanie becomes our first two-time state player of the year, which is an incredible feat.”
Lexi Bennington-Horton made second-team for the Blazers and was joined by Turner Ashby's Becca Shiflet. Luray sophomore Emilee Weakley was a first-team pick in Class 2 along with junior teammate Brynlee Burill. Buffalo Gap’s Amaya Lucas and Stuarts Draft’s McKinley Fitzgerald were both named to the second team.
On the boys’ side, Spotswood sophomore Carmelo Pacheco was named to the Class 3 second-team. Central Woodstock’s Dominic Strother was named first-team. Stuarts Draft senior Mark Rogers was selected to the second team in Class 2.
The Spotswood girls finished the season 28-2 with its only losses coming to Trinity High School out of Pennsylvania and Vance High in North Carolina. It’s the first time in school history the Spotswood girls have produced three all-state players in a single season. Ouderkirk, Freeze and Bennington-Horton started 60 games together over the past two seasons, going 56-4 overall and 56-0 against teams from Virginia on the way to two state championships.
Freeze signed with Shepherd University of West Virginia while Dodson said Bennington-Horton continues to also be recruited by Division II programs.
“We’ve had two all-state players before, but we’ve never had a third,” Dodson said. “It says a lot about this group and what they’ve accomplished. MacKenzie, she’s the one who drives the bus, makes sure the bus has oil, everybody gets on safely and drives you to the arena. She takes care of everything and sets the tempo and tone for us every night.
"Lexi followed up a great season last year. She really hit the weight room in the offseason and changed her body completely. She came back this season so much stronger and faster and with so much confidence.”
With Ouderkirk winning the award after averaging 15.8 points and 15 rebounds per game, Spotswood has now produced the VHSL Player of the Year in its class five of the past eight seasons.
Bailey Williams was named the state’s top player in 2013 with Tayler Dodson, who then played at Division I George Mason, taking home the award the next season. Addison DeLucas won for Spotswood in 2016 before Ouderkirk was the VHSL MVP in 2019 and 2020.
“There were so many great players before coming through Spotswood, so to be the first to repeat is something really special for me,” Ouderkirk said. “It comes at a crazy time and I wish we could have had a celebration to get together a little bit, but to have these things still coming out is pretty cool.”
