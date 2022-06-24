Dan Ouderkirk stood in the dugout during a lot of games this past spring at West Virginia, imagining he was the pitcher on the mound.
The 6-foot-9, right-hander put himself in the pitcher’s shoes mentally, trying to call the next pitch in his head. He wasn’t getting a ton of innings on the mound and he was looking for a way to keep his mind sharp, pitching-wise, any way he could.
Ouderkirk only tossed eight innings in nine appearances with the Mountaineers and recorded 15 strikeouts, while giving up six earned runs.
The Penn Laird native’s appearances on the mound weren’t consistent, either, coming sporadically throughout the season, mostly in blowout games. It made things difficult for Ouderkirk.
“It was a battle,” Ouderkirk said. “There were some things that I had to grind through. I think it forced me to grow a lot mentally. I think that is going to help me more in my development than if I got to pitch.”
The Spotswood High School graduate saw his appearances decline from the season before, too, where he pitched in 14 games, racking up 17 innings during the 2021 campaign.
Since he wasn’t getting the innings on the mound, every time Ouderkirk picked up a baseball, he took it seriously. It didn’t matter if he was just playing catch, Ouderkirk was determined to find ways to work on his pitches.
“I was constantly working on my stuff, doing everything I could do to get better, even if it wasn’t on the mound,” Ouderkirk said.
Here he was, his towering stature being used in a limited capacity on the mound, which he said made him learn to become self-reliant.
“When you’re not getting to pitch as much as you thought and you want to get out there, that’s really where you find out what you’re made of and how bad you want it,” Ouderkirk said. “That kind of forces you into a position where you figure it out or crumble. I was determined not to crumble.”
Ouderkirk didn’t crumble. Now, he's pitching with the Strasburg Express this summer and in two appearances with the Express, Ouderkirk has recorded eight innings with 13 strikeouts and just a trio of walks.
Not only has he shown his ability on the mound with the Express, he’s also doing so in the NCAA’s transfer portal.
“I’m still trying to sort through the schools, talk to the coaches,” Ouderkirk said. “It’s really important for me to find a place where I’m going to have a really good relationship with the pitching coach and the head coach, the guys I’m going to be working with every day.”
Ouderkirk said he has a list of questions that he asks each coach that reaches out to see how they take their player development. Technology is a big thing for Ouderkirk, so he can make sure his pitches are consistent, but when it’s time to toe the rubber, that stuff isn’t as important to him.
As he cycles through the transfer portal and pitches with the Express this summer, Ouderkirk’s mental process of watching other pitchers hasn’t been forgotten.
During Thursday night’s game at New Market, Ouderkirk sat behind the backstop charting pitches, but he still tried to predict what pitch was coming.
“Learning how to pitch is definitely something I still need to learn how to do,” Ouderkirk said. “So why not get some mental reps?”
