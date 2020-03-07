Page County product Kate Gordon set the James Madison softball school record and all-time Colonial Athletic Association mark for home runs, but it wasn’t enough as the Dukes fell 9-5 to Connecticut in their home opener on Friday at Veterans Memorial Park.
Gordon slugged a leadoff shot in the first inning for the 46th homer of her career to tie the record and then a two-run blast in the second to set the mark with 47. The record was previously held by former JMU standout Jaylin Ford.
UConn (13-4) scored three in the third and three in the sixth to separate from JMU (10-5). The Dukes were originally slated to play a doubleheader, but the second game – against Cal – was postponed until Sunday due to low temperatures in the area.
In other local sports Friday:
College Softball
Bridgewater 4, Illinois College 2: Katrina Martin and Avery Pinder each had a hit, a walk and scored two runs to lead Bridgewater College to a 4-2 non-conference win over Illinois College in the second game of the Eagles’ final doubleheader at The Spring Games in Clermont, Fla.
Martin, a Turner Ashby graduate, also was 2-for-3 with a triple, scored two runs and tallied an RBI in BC’s 8-4 win over Mount Union earlier in the day. The Eagles (11-3) won eight of the 10 games they played in Florida.
College Baseball
High Point 11, James Madison 7: At Williard Stadium in North Carolina, High Point tagged James Madison starter Nick Stewart for seven runs (five earned) as the Panthers beat the Dukes, 11-7, to open a three-game non-conference series. JMU (7-5) catcher Kyle Hayes was 2-for-3 with a home run, RBI and two runs scored in the loss.
EMU Volleyball Hires JMU Assistant
Eastern Mennonite named Casey Steinbrecher its women’s volleyball coach on Friday. Steinbrecher spent the last 10 seasons as an assistant at James Madison, working as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator on his wife Lauren Steinbrecher’s staff.
“I am thrilled to embark on my head coaching journey here at EMU,” Casey Steinbrecher said in a statement. He replaces Carrie Bert, who resigned in January following five seasons at the helm of the program.
“This is a very exciting time for our women’s volleyball program,” EMU athletic director Dave King said.
Zazenski Adds Assistant
James Madison men’s soccer coach Paul Zazenski added Charlie Hubbard to the coaching staff as an assistant on Thursday. Hubbard spent the past four seasons in Lexington at VMI, where he was the head coach in 2019.
CAA Tourney Still On Tap
The Colonial Athletic Association Tournament set to begin Saturday afternoon in Washington will go on as planned, CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio told the Daily News-Record on Friday afternoon.
As confirmed cases of COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus, increases around the United States several events have altered plans. Close to Washington, Johns Hopkins in Baltimore closed a basketball game to the public. “We’re very closely monitoring all situations associated with the Coronavirus, including any federal, state or local initiatives that are being put forth,” D’Antonio said. “We are, at the present time, planning to play the tournament as scheduled.”
— DN-R Sports Desk
