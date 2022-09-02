Page County (0-1) at Nelson County (0-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Page County 47, Nelson County 6 (Sept. 7, 2021 in Shenandoah)
Nelson County last week: Randolph-Henry 19, Nelson County 6
Page County last week: Central 38, Page County 0
Notes: Nelson County has lost right in a row and 12 of its last 12. ... The Governors have not had a winning season since 2002. ... Nelson has lost the last five meetings against Page County. ... The Governors have been outscored 213-40 in their last five contests with the Panthers. ... Page County has lost three in a row and four of its last five, dating back to last season. ... The Panthers are in their first season under head coach James May. ... Page quarterback Hayden Plum is back under center after a significant injury a year ago. ... The Panthers are seeking their third playoff trip in four seasons.
Prediction: Page County 45, Nelson County 7
