Page County (1-2) at No. 3 Luray (2-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Page County 37, Luray 28 (April 1, 2021 in Shenandoah)
Luray last week: Bye
Page County last week: Staunton 29, Page County 15
Notes: Luray has won 16 of its last 18 against Page County. ... The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 75-12 this season. ... Luray quarterback Jordan Jenkins has attempted just two passes, but both went for touchdowns. ... Bulldogs running back Brady Jenkins has 21 carries for 201 yards and three touchdowns. ... Five different Luray players have at least 75 rushing yards this season. ... The Bulldogs are giving up just six points per game. ... Page County defeated Luray this past spring for their first win in the rivalry since 2007. ... The Panthers are 18-41 all-time against the Bulldogs. ... Page is seeking its third consecutive trip to the playoffs this year. ... The Panthers gave up two fourth-quarter touchdowns in a loss to Staunton last week. ... Page quarterback Hayden Plum had a passing touchdown and ran in another score in the loss. ... The Panthers are giving up 39 points per game in their two losses this season.
Prediction: Luray 28, Page County 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.