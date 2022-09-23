Page County (1-3) at Madison County (2-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Page County 58, Madison County 7 (March 6, 2021 in Shenandoah)
Madison County last week: Madison County 23, William Monroe 7
Page County last week: Luray 35, Page County 12
Notes: Last year's game between these two teams was declared a forfeit win in favor of Page County. ... The Mountaineers have lost three in a row to the Panthers, but had won five straight in the series before that. ... Madison County forced four turnovers, including two interceptions in the second half, in last week's rivalry win over William Monroe. ... MCHS quarterback Wade Fox scored three touchdowns in last week's victory. ... Page County is coming off back-to-back losses to Staunton and Luray. ... The Panthers have been outscored 108-14 in their three losses this season. ... Page quarterback Hayden Plum had a touchdown toss in last week's loss to the Bulldogs. ... Panthers running back Ty Davis had a first-quarter touchdown run in the loss as well.
Prediction: Madison County 27, Page County 21
