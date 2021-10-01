Page County (2-3) at
Bath County (0-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Page County 45, Bath County 6 (March 13, 2021 in Hot Springs)
Bath County last week: Buffalo Gap 54, Bath County 0
Page County last week: Win by forfeit over Madison County
Notes: Bath County has never defeated Page County (0-4). ... The Chargers have been outscored 150-18 by the Panthers in the four games they’ve played. ... Bath County is in its third season under coach Dillon Fry. ... The Chargers have not had a winning season since 2010. ... Page County lost three of its first four games this season with its lone victory coming in a 47-6 thumping of Nelson County. ... The Panthers are giving up 39.7 points per game in their three losses. ... Page quarterback Hayden Plum is in his second season the team’s starting signal-caller. ... The Panthers are in their 10th season under coach Joey Soltis.
Prediction: Page County 41, Bath County 7
