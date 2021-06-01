PENN LAIRD — Time after time this season, Grace Knighton watched the passionate post-match celebration take place on the opposite end of the court.
So on Tuesday, after defeating East Rockingham's Jamison Meadows 6-2, 6-4 in the Region 2B girls tennis singles championship at Spotswood High School in Penn Laird, the Page County senior admitted it was a rejuvenating feeling.
"I feel amazing after winning against such a tough player," Knighton said after the match. "She has beat me in every other match this year by quite a lot, so to pull out the win today showed me I can do anything if I set my mind to it."
Knighton won the girls title while Stuarts Draft's Mark Gordon brought home the boys win with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over East Rockingham's Matthew Johnson.
"Today's match went well," Gordon said. "I played a strong opponent, but was able to overcome his fast shots with my own. I'm honored to be the region's top tennis player and represent Stuarts Draft High School. It's a really good feeling to know that my hard work all throughout high school has paid off."
The Class 2 boys and girls singles championships will take place on June 11 on Virginia Tech's campus in Blacksburg. Class 1 and Class 2 will be combined.
"This season felt short compared to others, but rewarding at the same time as my team and I have been able to win most of our [matches]," Gordon said. "I hope to do my best in states and prepare myself for next year in college."
Knighton said this season has been especially important as a senior after losing her entire junior campaign due to COVID-19 and now earning major success.
"Being the region's top player means everything to me," she said. "I've spent a lot of hours on courts, so it feels like that was all worth it. I've also spent a lot of time with my coaches, so by pulling this win today, I think it showed that their time and efforts weren't wasted. I couldn't have done this without them."
After suffering multiple losses throughout the regular season and even in last week's Bull Run District tournament, Knighton was on the other end Tuesday.
Now, she hopes to find herself there one more time next week in Blacksburg.
"I'm just taking everything one step at a time," Knighton said. "I just want to give my all and try to bring back a trophy for the Valley. I feel that by doing this, there will be a ride in tennis in the area and our program can keep going for years to come."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.