With his son just a few feet away, plugged up to an assortment of different machines and a feeding tube down his throat and nose, Tim Williams' voice began to tremble as he recalled the conversation he had with doctors.
"He's not going to die on me, is he?" Williams asked. "Please, no."
For T.R. Williams, Tim's son and a standout pitcher for Page County High School, his return to the field on Friday in a 16-2 win over East Rockingham was one that many people didn't think would happen at all this season — if ever again in his life.
But much like his performance on the field the past four years for the Panthers, the senior standout battled through the adversity he faced and a journey most folks around the Shenandoah Valley have been following for a while.
That journey, however, went from a story of heartbreak and disappointment to one with a fairy-tale ending that will inspire those of any age or generation.
"Through it all, he's had a smile on his face," Tim said. "I still don't know how."
The Resume
Since his freshman debut at Page County, T.R. displayed a natural knack for the game.
The 6-foot, 155-pound left-hander went 12-0 with an average of 13 strikeouts per seven innings and was named the Virginia High School League Class 2 Player of the Year in 2018 after guiding the Panthers to a state championship.
He tossed 77 1/3 innings that freshman season, giving up just 37 hits and 14 walks with 141 strikeouts. He had an ERA of 1.36 and also was productive at the plate with a .333 batting average, one home run, 30 runs scored and 21 RBIs.
“All of the coaches would love to have a freshman throw like he did,” Page County coach Wayne Comer told the Daily News-Record then.
In 2019, as a sophomore, T.R. guided PCHS back to the state tournament, where it fell in the Class 2 semifinals. He finished that campaign with an 8-3 record, tossing 71.1 innings and striking out 135 while boasting a 0.79 ERA overall.
Despite his junior season being cancelled due to COVID-19, T.R. Williams had been ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the top overall player in the state of Virginia and Washington D.C. for the class of 2021. The Virginia Tech signee also spoke to at least 10 Major League Baseball teams through Zoom interviews prior to January and had filled out questionnaires for 20 of the 30 MLB clubs.
"I just couldn't believe it," Tim said. "Everything was going so great for him."
The Numbness
On Feb. 4, T.R. was preparing for the spring season and went to workout before enjoying some trout fishing that evening. After an intensive routine that included leg pressing 600 pounds among other exercises, he went to the only place that he said he may enjoy as much as the baseball field — the river.
On that particular day, T.R. brought out a new pair of waders that he had recently purchased and decided to try them out for the first time. Once he caught his limit of trout, he went home and went to bed feeling like his normal self.
The next morning, however, he woke up to his left foot being completely numb.
"I said, ‘T.R., don’t you know what it is?" Tim said. "You just got a new pair of waders and you were out in that creek stepping around. That’s what that is.’"
The next day, T.R.'s vision became blurred at school. By Saturday, things had progressed so rapidly that his face became completely numb on the left side.
"I didn’t think it was that serious at the time it started," T.R. said. "I thought I’d be over it in a couple of days or something. ... It got to the point where I was like, ‘Man, this could be pretty dangerous. I need to go to the hospital."
The Diagnosis
Upon arrival at Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital Medical Center, T.R. and his family were presented welcoming news considering the circumstances.
"They said I had Bell's palsy," T.R. recalled. 'They gave me medicine and said, ‘You can go work out the same day. It’s nothing really wrong with you.’"
After taking some medication that the hospital had prescribed, T.R. anticipated feeling better quickly and, perhaps, even getting a workout in that evening.
Instead, his condition worsened as he stayed in bed for over 12 hours.
"At that point, we needed to to U.Va. and see what was going on," T.R. said.
Once they got to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, doctors struggled to originally figure out what was going on with T.R.
"They really didn’t know what it was at first," Tim said. "It was puzzling them."
Eventually, T.R. received news that Tim said there was no way to prepare for. He was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare disorder that causes your immune system to slowly attack your nervous system.
“I just couldn’t get over it," T.R. said of learning the news. "I was asking my dad, ‘What are we going to do?’ He just kept telling me not to worry about it right now. He told me he just wanted me to live and to live a good life. They were talking about all these plans we had to do after the hospital and had me looking forward to stuff to do after I got out to keep it off my mind. It was very tragic.”
The Fear
After his diagnosis, T.R. spent almost 30 days in the intensive care unit at U.Va.
"I would never want to go through something like that again," Tim said.
Just a few days after his arrival, T.R. became "like a vegetable," according to Tim, and could not move any part of his body or even open his eyes.
“Man, there was one night where I prayed to God and just asked him to please get me out of this," T.R. said. "I literally thought I was going to die that night with how bad I felt. I was just trying to tell my dad that I felt like death."
T.R. was put on a ventilator to help him breath and had tubes put down his throat and through his nose to help him eat. Tim said his son stayed in his vegetative state for "about four days" before finally moving his left hand.
During the process, Tim stayed by his side for it all and the speech therapist at U.Va. insisted they come up with a productive method for T.R. to communicate to his dad when things are wrong so that he can, in turn, tell the doctors.
Using a button that allowed T.R. to answer different commands that his dad would give him inside the hospital, they quickly found an effective method.
"When he pushed that the first time, I was happy as could be," Tim said.
Slowly, T.R. started to show progress and after the "14th or 15th day," he had movement in his arms and legs a little bit. From there, he kept improving.
After about a month at U.Va., doctors informed Tim that T.R. would need extensive physical therapy. The only place in the state that would be able to provide that, he said, was the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk.
Before T.R. and Tim left, however, the father recalled a chilling conversation.
"The doctor said, ‘Mr. Williams, your son has been through a tremendous amount here. I know you and your son both have high expectations, but I do want to let you know that if he walks again, it’ll be at least six months or more,'" Tim said.
The Rehab
Once at CHKD, T.R. took another major turn on his path toward recovery.
As doctors and nurses continued to warn Tim to prepare for a long and difficult path toward normalcy for his son, T.R. continued to prove otherwise.
“I started to make some really good progress," T.R. said. "When I first got there, I was very down on myself about what was going on and I could hardly move around still. It was very depressing. I always had to have people around me to do stuff and I didn’t like that at all. I like to be independent all of the time.”
During his time at both U.Va. and CHKD, Wendy Williams, a family friend, kept folks informed through Facebook on the recovery of T.R. and his progression.
Finally, after 54 days in a hospital, he was released on April 1 and escorted into Shenandoah by first responders once the family reached the town of Elkton.
“It drove me all the way toward where I am today," T.R. said. "My dad, my family and all the support from around the community pushed me to get me where I am. It felt like I belong here. I want to serve my state and city proud.”
The Recovery
Since his time back in Page, T.R. has worked closely with Chris Witter, a physical therapist at Drayer Physical Therapy in Elkton and family friend.
One week after getting back, he had to go visit a neurologist at U.Va. and asked his dad to visit the nurses and doctors that cared for him during his stay.
With tears in their eyes, the staff couldn't believe the progress he had made.
"They said, ‘Man, it’s unbelievable how far you’ve come along,'" Tim said.
As Tim and T.R. prepared to leave that day, they spotted one more doctor.
It was the same one who pulled Tim aside before they left for CHKD to warn him that T.R. would likely face a six-month battle before being able to walk again.
As T.R. now approached him, walking completely fine with a smile on his face, Tim recalled the doctor raising his eyebrows in disbelief at what he saw.
"He ran out and grabbed T.R. and hugged him and stood back from him and said, ‘My God. You’re a walking miracle, son,'" Tim said. "He started tearing up and T.R. told him, ‘Thank you, sir. I can even jog a little bit now.’”
The Return
T.R. hadn't swung a bat or thrown a baseball much at all, but when his younger brother, Lance, broke his bat, the older sibling offered his as a replacement.
This season, the sophomore Lance has been Page County's best player with his older brother out and become one of the area's top pitchers and hitters.
“I like to see him shining in the spotlight right now," T.R. said of Lance's success. "He’s always been working out with me and been throwing bullpen together since we were kids. It’s always great to see him doing so well.”
The two Williams brothers have been close since they were kids and after missing the opportunity to play together last year due to COVID-19, they had looked forward to stepping on the field together this season for the Panthers.
“We’re very tight," said Lance, who is also committed to Virginia Tech on a full scholarship. "Almost every day, we’d go out to throw. Every other day, we’d go workout in the weight room and push each other to lift more, throw harder. We just pushed each other to do everything we can to make ourselves better. He really pushed me and I pushed him. It made us both better.”
On May 18, prior to a game against Rappahannock County, Tim went to the field with T.R. and Lance and let the younger sibling hit a bucket of balls to warm up.
As T.R. sat outside the batting cage with his hands in his pockets, Tim decided to ask his oldest son if he wanted to get in there and take some swings himself.
"When he got in there, he was knocking balls back at my head and I said, ‘My God. That’s unreal,'" Tim said. "I told Coach Comer about it and he went out to practice the next day and [Comer said], ‘I’m going to have you hitting.’”
Sure enough, T.R. made his season debut on Friday in a road win in Elkton.
In his first at-bat, after waving to both crowds that were giving him a standing ovation, Williams then delivered a clutch RBI single to declare his return.
“It almost felt like I was never gone with the uniform on and me going through sprints before the game and everything," T.R. said. "I took all of that out of my head. I was focused on the game and tried not to think about anything like that.”
The RBI knock was one of three RBIs for the Page County senior. While he's not sure how much more he'll hit this season, he said he plans to get the start on the mound against Luray on Thursday and then pitch sparingly the rest of the year.
“It was unbelievable for both of them to be there playing again," Tim said.
The Smile
T.R.'s dreams of one day pitching in an MLB stadium haven't been derailed.
He said he will head to Blacksburg in the fall and hopes to earn the role of a closer or reliever for the Hokies as a true freshman in the spring of 2022.
“They’ve been really great, really supportive," T.R. said of the Virginia Tech coaching staff. "They’ve wanted to know what’s going on and how they can help. It really feels good to have someone on your side like that.”
Through his fight the past three months, a smile has been a constant theme for T.R. in pictures shared on social media and his interactions with doctors.
"I’m a tough man," Tim said. "I’m tough on these kids. When they don’t play good, I run them, chew them out. I know how good they can be and what they can do. When they don’t perform in baseball the way they should, I’m their toughest critic. That’s the way I am. I’m tough. But I’ll tell you right now, there’s no way I could have had the best attitude like T.R. has had through all of this."
Tim's voice still quivers when he recalls fearing for his son's life in February.
Those conversations are still hard to think about, he said, and provided a new outlook on life for the oldest Williams and the rest of his tight-knit family.
But much like T.R. did throughout most of the battle, Tim can now smile.
After all, that's what his son has taught him to do best.
"All those smiles aren't fake," Tim said. "That's just the way he is. Like I said before, he's a walking miracle."
That is a great story and wonderful news for a great kid!
