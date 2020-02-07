A month ago - when Delaware visited James Madison - the Dukes saw a weakness to exploit with the Blue Hens.
Nate Darling, a transfer from Alabama-Birmingham, has emerged as one of the CAA's top shooters for Delaware. But, in Harrisonburg, no matter which JMU guard Darling matched up with on defense, that Dukes player was able to go straight to the rim.
JMU built a 10-point lead midway through the first half, but Delaware coach Martin Ingelsby hadn't yet fully deployed all his weapons.
"Dylan Painter," said JMU coach Louis Rowe, whose team plays at Delaware today. "That guy has been a difference maker for them on both ends."
Painter, a 6-foot-10 transfer from Villanova, became eligible after the first semester and Ingelsby initially eased him into the Blue Hens' rotation as a bench player.
When the second half began Painter came out with the starters, a role he's occupied since. Painter finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds. He also blocked two shots and changed countless others, taking away what had been a clear path to the basket for JMU's guards.
Delaware (17-7, 7-4 CAA) came back and won a nailbiter, and now after winning five straight are in the hunt for the league title. JMU (9-14, 2-9) has lost eight of its past nine games and if the Dukes are going reverse fortunes they need to solve the Painter problem.
“We made the commitment after the JMU game where Dylan played great to insert him into the starting lineup and he’s given us an unbelievable presence on both sides of the floor,” Ingelsby said.
Painter is averaging 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, but perhaps his biggest contribution in his 13 games has been allowing Ingelsby to keep his best shooting guard on the floor regardless of the defensive matchup.
Darling, who is coming off a 34-point performance in Thursday’s victory against Towson, averages a team-high 20.6 points per game. He also leads the Blue Hens in playing time at an incredible 38.3 minutes a contest.
“We were familiar with playing Dylan a little bit, but we had a group that was doing well,” Ingelsby said. “It’s been a balance trying to figure it out and it took a little while to get to where we are now, but we’ll continue with this group moving forward because it’s been a nice little jolt to get Dylan playing the way he is right now.”
For JMU, that means trying to combat Painter with 6-8, 250-pound forward Dwight Wilson. Wilson is averaging 10.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, but is coming off a 3-for-9 shooting performance in Thursday’s loss at Drexel.
The Dukes and Blue Hens are set to tip off at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Del.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.