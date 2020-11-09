The time has come for a couple of James Madison’s veteran guards.
Juniors Nikki Oppenheimer and Eleanore Marciszewski saw sporadic playing time last season, but graduation and nagging preseason injuries have opened the door for both to be key parts of the Dukes' rotation when the season begins Nov. 25 against Mount St. Mary’s.
“Those two, right now, if we play a game, they are going to be playing,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “It’s a nine-person rotation right now. The question is, when we get our full roster back, can you rise to the top and how can you get there?”
Last season, Oppenheimer and Marciszewski combined to average fewer than three points while playing less than 10 minutes per game. Oppenheimer saw spot minutes backing up fellow sharp-shooting guard Jackie Benitez while Marciszewski struggled to break into the rotation.
Not that talent was the issue for either. Oppenheimer was ranked the No. 22 point guard in her high school class before signing with Syracuse in 2017. After one season with the Orange, she transferred to JMU and become eligible last season after sitting out a year.
Marciszewski, who hails from Sainte-Julie, Quebec outside Montreal, was considered one of Canada’s top recruits before signing with the Dukes. O’Regan has said he believes Marciszewski could have started for many Colonial Athletic Association teams during her first two seasons.
But under O’Regan, JMU has been loaded with talent compared to its typical CAA foes. Last season, the Dukes featured five seniors who were all major contributors. Kamiah Smalls, the CAA Player of the Year, and fellow seniors Benitez and Lexie Barrier had spots in the backcourt locked down, limiting the available playing time for the likes of Oppenheimer and Marciszewski.
“Last year our seniors were really good,” Oppenheimer said. “I’m excited this year to fill a bigger role, not only as a leader, but also on the court. We have a lot of players who are so versatile, we have the ability to play a smaller lineup and go all guards. I think we are going to be really good this year. I know a lot of people are thinking Kamiah is gone, Lexie is gone, Jackie is gone, but I think we are going to be really good this year.”
O’Regan said three freshmen - point guard Jamia Hazell, wing Peyton McDaniel and former Spotswood High School forward Steph Ouderkirk - will also be in the mix for playing time when the season starts.
But the Dukes have been battling nagging injuries, particularly in the front court. Graduate transfers Morgan Smith and Anne Diouf, junior forward Jaylin Carodine and freshman Anna Goodman have all missed practice time in recent weeks, leaving it more likely JMU could turn to four-guard lineups early in the season.
Sophomores Kiki Jefferson and Rayne Tucker, along with junior point guard Madison Green and Virginia transfer Brianna Tinsley have separated themselves somewhat as the Dukes top players so far.
But O’Regan said the freshman trio along with Oppeneimer and Marciszewski have battled in practice for the remaining available minutes.
“It’s a challenge for them,” O’Regan said. “Eleanore’s thing has been consistency, and she knows that. I want her to be more consistent, but there are times in practice when she will score nine straight points, but then other times where it’s like ‘what are you thinking?’ I’ve worked with her quite a bit in trying to avoid those bad ones. But she can play minutes for us right now and I’m very comfortable with that.”
O’Regan said one of the keys for each to find success this season is understanding their role on a team that looks much different than a year ago.
In the absence of Benitez, one of the top 3-point shooters in program history, Oppenheimer will be asked to pick up the scoring load from behind the arc, the location of 18 of Oppenheimer’s 19 made field goals last season.
“The challenge for Nikki is she is going to be judged on her ability to make shots,” O”Regan said. “As unfair as that is, because there are so many other people who don’t get judged on that. But when Nikki is out there I need her to be able to knock down and open 3, and she knows that.”
