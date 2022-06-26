Massanutten Military Academy postgraduate standout Tyrese Martin was drafted by the NBA champion Golden State Warriors and then traded to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night. Former MMA standout Dereon Seabron also signed a two-way deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to several national outlets and a press release from Massanutten Military Academy.
Martin, from Allentown, Pa., was on MMA’s 2017-18 squad. He then went to Rhode Island where he played for two seasons. Martin averaged 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore.
After transferring to Connecticut for his final two seasons, Martin averaged 13.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last year. He also had 56 assists and 23 steals.
The Warriors selected Martin in the second round with the 51st overall pick and then traded him to the Hawks along with cash considerations for guard Ryan Rollins, who was the No. 44 pick in the draft from the University of Toledo.
Seabron played on MMA’s 2018-2019 squad before attending North Carolina State University.
Last season, the 6-foot-6 Seabron led N.C. State with with 17.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
Martin is the first MMA postgrad player to be drafted since Frank Mason III was selected by the Sacramento Kings in the second round in 2018.
MMA’s postgrad program continues to enjoy success and this season, the program advanced to the Final Four of the National Prep Tournament.
