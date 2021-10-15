SHENANDOAH — It was an all-around impressive effort by Page County as the Panthers rolled past Petersburg, W.Va. 57-12 in an interstate high school football game Friday night.
Senior tailback Blake Turpen led the way with 257 yards on 21 carries and four touchdowns as the Panthers recorded the inaugural win in Buddy Comer Stadium, which was named last week.
“It was good to see our kids respond well and pull together after last week,” Page coach Joe Soltis said, referring to his team’s 34-27 loss to East Rockingham. “Our defense played well and our offense as a group did a good job rallying around Hunter Creel. He did a good job tonight.”
Page opened the game with a 10-play drive that covered 69 yards and Turpen scored his first touchdown on an 11-yard run at the 7:35-mark of the first. Dylan Hensley then recovered an onside kick at the Viking 47. Minutes later, Turpen scored again on a 5-yard run that made it 12-0.
When Petersburg finally got the ball, it didn’t take the Vikings long to get on the scoreboard. Peyton Day hauled in a 41-yard catch and run for a score from Caden Arbaugh to cut the Page lead to 12-6.
Page took over after the kick at its own 29. Turpen ripped off a big 37-yard run to the Viking 34. Aidan Painter then scored on a 23-yard run as the Panthers led 18-6 after one period.
Cade Lucas intercepted a tipped ball for Page and returned it to the Petersburg 28. Turpen then scored on a 3-yard run to extend the Panther lead to 24-6.
The Panther defense set up the next score. Ty Davis made a big sack and recovered the fumble at the Viking 26. Stepfon Hawkins had a 13-yard run and then Turpen scored on a 13-yard run to push the Panther margin to 31-6.
A Petersburg fake punt came up short of the first down and Page took over at its own 47. Turpen scampered 35 yards and then Hawkins scored his second touchdown of the night on a 15-yard run to make it 38-6.
Davis then made another big sack for Page for a 15-yard loss that forced the Vikings to punt. A 53-yard boot rolled to the Panther 14. Page then drove 86 yards and Creel scored on a 2-yard run to send the Panthers to the half with a 44-6 margin.
Turpen finished the first half with 219 yards on 21 carries and the Panthers amassed 332 yards while holding the Vikings to 10.
Petersburg scored on its first possession of the second half on a 57-yard drive that Day capped with a 2-yard run midway through the third quarter for its final points of the night. Hawkins scored on a 22 yard run and Painter had a beautiful 56 yard scoring run for Page in the second half.
Painter added 95 yards on four carries while Hawkins had eight carries for 81 yards for Page. Day led the Vikings with 40 yards on 11 carries and two catches for 50 yards and Trace Rohrbaugh had four catches for 42 yards. Petersburg had just 32 yards rushing while Page amassed 504 yards total offense all on the ground.
Page junior quarterback/defensive back Hayden Plum, who suffered an injury last week, did not dress.
“He’s actually well ahead recovery wise of what we were expecting and that’s a great thing,” said Soltis, adding that there is no timetable on Plum’s return.
Page, 4-4 overall, is off next week and will host Strasburg on Oct. 29 in its home finale.
“It will be good to try to rest and recharge,” said Soltis. “We’ll come back and be ready to go.”
Petersburg, 1-5, travels to Clear Spring, Md. next week.
Box Score
Petersburg 6 0 6 0-12
Page 18 26 6 7-57
Scoring Summare
First Quarter
Page- Turpen 11 run (kick failed), 7:35
Page-Turpen 5 run (run failed), 5:32
Petersburg-Day 41 pass from Arbaugh (run failed); 2:34
Page-Painter 23 run (kick failed), 1:02
Second Quarter
Page-Turpen 3 run (run failed),11:56
Page-Turpen 13 run (Zimmerman kick), 10:06
Page-Hawkins 15 run (Zimmerman kick), 7:21
Page-Creel 2 run (kick failed), :26
Third Quarter
Petersburg-Day 3 run (run failed),4:03
Page-Hawkins 22 run (kick failed), 1:37
Fourth Quarter
Page-Painter 56 run (kick failed), 9:31
