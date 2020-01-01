James Madison has a newfound source of offense heading into its first Colonial Athletic Association road test.
And the increased scoring ability of sophomore point guard Deshon Parker might come in handy as the Dukes try to correct their course Thursday night at UNC Wilmington.
JMU (7-6, 0-2) opened CAA play with back-to-back home losses, but head to Wilmington with an opportunity to beat the struggling Seahawks.
If the Dukes took one positive development out of losses to Hofstra and Northeastern, it was Parker consistently getting to the rim for much-needed buckets.
“He’s been great,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “He can be special. In the second half (Monday against Northeastern) we just gave him the ball and said go make a play. He has that in him. I thought there was a point early in the season when he was trying to figure out how to be a sophomore coming off a good freshman year. Now he’s back to just being Deshon.”
Parker, always a pass-first point guard, matched a career high in points with 16 against Hofstra. He then surpassed that two nights later with 17 versus the Huskies.
His scoring average has increased to 9.5 points per game while still dishing out 4.6 assists a night. That's even as he's struggled to shoot the ball outside the lane.
Parker is shooting just 23 percent from 3-point range and 35 percent from the free throw line, but has repeatedly made key plays driving to the rim.
“I’ve been letting the game come to me,” Parker said. “There have been a couple of games where I kinda struggled a little bit, just finding my rhythm. Now I’m just letting the game read to me. My biggest trait I have has been making the right read. The past couple of games it’s said I need to score more, but it isn’t something I’m forcing or paying attention to, I’m just letting the game come to me.”
The Huber Heights, Ohio, product leads JMU into the 6:30 p.m. game, which will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network. But it won't be the showdown of premier sophomore point guards CAA and CBS officials may have anticipated in the preseason.
Kai Toews, who set a CAA record with 253 assists last season, left UNCW at the end of the first semester to pursue a professional career in Japan.
It's just the latest departure for the Seahawks (5-10, 0-2), who have gone from Colonial powerhouse to a program in disarray in just a few years. C.B. McGrath's team has lost seven straight games and has just two victories against Division I opponents.
But for JMU to get its first conference victory, it will mean avoiding the kind of lapses that still occasionally hinder the Dukes even in winnable games.
“We always make it hard for ourselves,” Rowe said. “We’re definitely capable of getting ourselves out of a hole. It’s a position we’ve been in before, but we have to get in the habit of playing a brand of basketball that is 40 minutes of winning basketball.”
