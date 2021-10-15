Petersburg, W.Va. (1-4) at Page County (3-4)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Never played before
Page County last week: East Rockingham 34, Page County 27
Petersburg last week: Hampshire 35, Petersburg 14
Notes: Page County blew a 20-point third-quarter lead in last week's 34-27 loss to East Rockingham. ... Panthers quarterback Hayden Plum missed the fourth quarter of the loss with an injury. ... Page County currently sits in the eighth, and final, playoff spot in the Region 2B power ratings. ... The Panthers are giving up 38.3 points per game in their four losses this season. ... Page County senior running back Blake Turpen had 24 carries for 252 yards and a touchdown in the loss to East Rockingham. ... The Panthers are seeking their third consecutive trip to the postseason. ... Petersburg has lost four straight games since a thrilling season-opening win over Berkeley Springs. ... The Vikings are in their second season under coach Donny Evans. ... Petersburg has only two seniors on its roster in quarterback/safety Cody Nuzum and offensive lineman Levi Alexander. ... This is the first-ever meeting between the two programs. ... The only other local team the Vikings have ever played is Broadway in 1954. ... Petersburg is giving up 34.6 points per game this season.
Prediction: Page County 28, Petersburg 24
