PENN LAIRD — He's a guy who simply lets his game do the talking.
On a team full of personalities, Jacob Petersheim has the most silent one.
And yet, it's the senior right-hander that's been, arguably, the biggest piece to Broadway's success this season and it showed on Tuesday as he tossed a complete-game, one-hit shutout in a 12-0 win over Spotswood in Penn Laird.
"That was big," said Petersheim, who has yet to give up a single run this season. "Now, we can just keep cruising throughout the end of our season."
With the victory, the Gobblers have now won eight in a row and avenged a season-opening upset loss at the hands of the Trailblazers earlier this year.
"We knew coming into this game that we were the better team," Broadway outfielder and James Madison signee Bryce Suters said after the victory. "After our first game, it left a bad taste in our mouth and I feel like that's why we are doing well. We don't want to feel that again. It was huge."
The outcome of Tuesday's contest was never in doubt after Broadway scored six runs in the third off five hits and two Spotswood errors to open up a large lead.
From there, Petersheim continued to deal as he pitched a perfect game into the final frame before giving up an infield single to Luke Keister in the seventh.
"It feels good," Petersheim said. "I have to keep using the defense behind me."
Petersheim struck out 12 in the win for the Gobblers (8-1, 6-1 Valley) and now Broadway controls its own destiny in the hunt for the Valley District title.
"It feels good, but we know that we can't get complacent," Suters said. "We have to take it one game at a time. This was a good win and we did what we had to do, but now our focus is moving on to Waynesboro."
Suters finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Gobblers while Landen Stuhlmiller also had two hits. Landon Craig and Hunter Deavers added a hit and two RBIs each and Bransen Hensley, Ryan Anderson, Cole Morris and Ben Hutcheson all chipped in with one RBI apiece. Broadway pounded out 11 hits as a team.
For the Trailblazers (7-2, 5-2 Valley), Keister had the lone hit in the setback.
"Numbers don't lie," Suters said. "Jacob goes out each night and takes care of business. He's a competitor and that's why he's so good. Watching him do what he does, day in and day out, is extremely fun to watch."
