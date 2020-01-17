After a week off, James Madison gets back into Colonial Athletic Association play Saturday afternoon at Towson.
And the matchup with the physical and athletic Tigers - which tips off at 2 p.m. inside SECU Arena near Baltimore - is just the right kind of game for Antanee Pinkard.
The only senior on the Dukes' roster, Pinkard’s playing time has been limited since coming to JMU after a year at a junior college. Dukes coach Louis Rowe spent much of the early season trying to establish a rotation and Pinkard simply wasn’t in it.
“Since the beginning of the year, I’ve talked to the coaches and tried to be more consistent every day in practice,” Pinkard said. “I had to come into practice ready to play and try not to get down on myself because I wasn’t playing in the games. It was about staying ready.”
But after a Dec. 4 game at Radford, a loss that called into question the Dukes’ (8-9, 1-5 CAA) defensive effort, Rowe spent the next few practices looking for the players who brought the most energy on the defensive end.
Since then, Pinkard has regularly been one of the first players off the bench and is now averaging nine minutes per game after playing a season-high 20 against Drexel on Jan. 11.
“He’s a guy who’s been around and a guy who has found his role,” Rowe said. “I think that’s the beauty of college basketball. He’s a guy that’s worked really hard and had his ups and downs, and he’s battled through all that stuff and put himself in a position where he’s getting time that he’s earned.”
The Lancaster, Penn., product is generally not put in to score. He’s there to be aggressive on defense and disrupt the opponents' offense before they can even get near the basket. In 11 games he has just one more point than personal fouls, 21 to 20, but that’s OK with Pinkard and his coaches.
“Play to your strengths,” Pinkard said. “And if my athleticism on the defensive end is one of my strengths, that is why coaches have pushed me so hard on that. We have guys who can score, but we need that defense to help create offense. We need guys to bring energy to this team.”
That might be particularly true against Towson (9-9, 3-3). The Tigers are led by 6-5, 210-pound guard Brian Fobbs, who is a physically imposing guard known for strong drives to the rim and an ability to absorb contact.
Fobbs is averaging nearly 16 points per game and took over the contest in the second half last year when the Tigers beat JMU at Towson. Starting guard Darius Banks will likely draw the matchup on Fobbs to begin the game, but getting quality minutes from Pinkard could be key to making sure the preseason All-CAA pick doesn’t wear down the Dukes once again.
“I think that’s a good matchup for me,” Pinkard said. “But I look at every opportunity like it is going to be fun. Anytime I get an opportunity to go out there and play it’s a good opportunity.”
