FAIRFAX — A continued inability to put the ball in the basket led to more of the same for James Madison Saturday night. The Dukes squandered an admirable defensive effort and a breakout performance from freshman Julien Wooden as George Mason pulled away late for an 83-70 victory.
Fourth-year JMU coach Louis Rowe left Eagle Bank Arena still searching for his first victory against the Dukes’ longtime rival even as it looked like his team was on the verge of taking control early in the game.
“It was really tough to come up with buckets,” Rowe said. “It was a three-point game late and I felt like we settled a little bit and we could have gotten to the rim and gotten more efficient looks.”
Junior Matt Lewis led James Madison with 19 points, but was 1-for-8 from 3-point range. Zach Jacobs had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out. But if JMU was looking for a positive, it was Wooden who really made an impression.
The 6-8 forward from Roanoke finished with 17 points and four rebounds and a highlight reel that included a clutch 3-pointer and posterizing dunks.
“It felt good just to see the ball go in,” Wooden said. “I felt like I contributed a lot out here. Coaches have so much confidence in every single one of us, they tell us to shoot it. I know the upperclassmen are going to find their touch sooner or later, but I hope I can be a guy who gives us that boost.”
It was a stifling defensive effort for the Dukes in the first half. JMU mixed in 1-3-1 half court pressure with possessions of man-to-man and held Mason to 35-percent shooting and just 2-of-13 from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes, building a five point lead.
But JMU (2-2) repeatedly failed to convert on second-chance opportunities on the offensive end and what might have been a double-digit lead in the first half never developed.
A lot of that was thanks to the presence of Mason junior AJ Wilson. The 6-7 forward blocked three shots and changed a few more in the first half as JMU missed 13-of-18 attempts at the rim, yet the Dukes went into the locker room at the break locked in a 34-34 tie.
“You have to know he’s there,” Rowe said of Wilson. “You should be in attack mode, but you have to jump stop or show him the ball and kick. They fight the drive aggressively so we don’t feel comfort.”
By game’s end, JMU — which came in shooting just 36 percent against Division I competition — had made just 24 of 72 field goal attempts and missed 18 layups.
Both teams warmed up in the second half, but it was George Mason (4-0) who pushed it out to a brief seven-point lead midway through the period.
“JMU, I think that’s a really talented offensive team,” Mason coach Dave Paulsen said. “It was a high possession-game so we gave up 70 points, but to hold them 33 percent from the floor, we did a really good job defensively.”
Still, the Dukes had a comeback in them.
Wooden knocked down a 3-pointer in the left corner to make it a 62-61 Patriots advantage with eight minutes to go. But for each JMU bucket, George Mason had an answer and eventually pulled away in the final two minutes.
“I was really happy to see Julien play the way he played tonight,” Rowe said. “Especially on this stage at this point in the season. But as a team, when we face a really tough team on the road we’ve got to answer the bell.”
